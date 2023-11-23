Betsi Cadwaladr: Sorting out health board could take decade, says chair

Betsi Cadwaladr is the biggest of Wales' seven health boards

Making the improvements needed to the troubled Betsi Cadwaladr health board could take as long as a decade, its interim chairman has said.

The body providing north Wales health services was put into special measures for the second time in February, with eleven board members forced to resign.

On Thursday, Dyfed Edwards said that making the changes required was "almost like creating a new health board".

This would "probably" take five to 10 years, he told Senedd members.

Betsi Cadwaladr, Wales' biggest health organisation, has a workforce of 19,000 serving more than 700,000 people across Anglesey, Gwynedd, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Wrexham.

It is receiving the highest level of Welsh government support after a succession of serious failings on patient safety, performance and governance, together with staff shortages and a series of senior executives coming and going.

But Mr Edwards said there was now "an opportunity for us to help almost reset the health board, not just refresh, but reset".

"It's almost like creating a new health board and, in that sense, it's a great opportunity," he told the Senedd's Health and Social Care committee.

"It's a huge challenge, but it's an opportunity to say 'this is what we want to achieve, this is what we want the health board to deliver for the people of the communities of our region'".

The board was, Mr Edwards stressed, ensuring there was "continuing improvement", as the aim was to create "something much greater over the longer period".

He added: "This is probably a five to 10 year task, isn't it?"

Asked by the committee's chair, Conservative MS Russell George, if that meant being in special measures for up to a decade, Mr Edwards said that "probably wouldn't be a healthy sign" but "I don't have a problem with that".

"If it means the government are going to give us that focus, that's fine".

New permanent chief executive Carol Shillabeer was brought in from Powys health board in May

Carol Shillabeer, who was appointed Betsi Cadwaladr's new permanent chief executive earlier this month after serving in an interim role, appeared alongside Mr Edwards at the committee.

She was asked what more immediate success might look like, over the next six to 12 months.

"We'll be more effective as an organisation, we'll have more effective leadership and engagement, we'll have more effective [and] clearer plans, we'll be performing better [with] continuous improvement," she said.

"And we will be focusing on our learning, our development, our research, our training and investing in our staff."