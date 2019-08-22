Betsson AB (STO:BETS B) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Betsson AB (STO:BETS B).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

See our latest analysis for Betsson

Betsson Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Director Fredrik Carlsson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for kr500k worth of shares at a price of kr62.50 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of kr46.80. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Fredrik Carlsson.

You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

OM:BETS B Recent Insider Trading, August 22nd 2019 More

Betsson is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Betsson

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Betsson insiders own about kr132m worth of shares. That equates to 2.0% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Betsson Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Betsson insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Betsson insiders think the business has merit. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Betsson, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

But note: Betsson may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.