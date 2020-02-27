Betsy DeVos orders probe after USA TODAY finds college evidently without faculty, students

A sign for Reagan National University is posted outside one of two locked doors in the office building at 114 S. Main Ave on Wednesday, Jan. 29, in downtown Sioux Falls.

The U.S. Department of Education has launched an investigation after a USA TODAY report showed an accredited college apparently had no faculty or students.

The college investigated by USA TODAY, Reagan National University, was approved by the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges & Schools. It has a history of approving several for-profit universities that suddenly closed, such as ITT Tech and Corinthian Colleges in the mid-2010s. The accreditor still operates mainly because it was saved by the Education Department in 2018 under Secretary Betsy DeVos.

On Thursday, DeVos told a congressional committee she was "troubled" by USA TODAY's report and she has launched an investigation as a result.

"I was not happy to read that," DeVos said of the USA TODAY story. "We have an investigation launched, and we're on it."

It wasn't immediately clear what that investigation would entail or how long it would take. DeVos did not specify whether the investigation was into accreditor ACICS specifically, Reagan National University, or both.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., had questioned DeVos about accreditor ACICS Thursday during a House appropriations subcommittee hearing on the Department of Education's 2021 budget request.

An investigation by USA TODAY and the Argus Leader in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, found no evidence of students, faculty members or classrooms at Reagan National University early this year, even though it was accredited by ACICS.

Attempts to interview anyone associated with the university were unsuccessful. And a reporter who visited the college's listed addresses in Sioux Falls found only locked doors or empty rooms.

After reporters started asking questions, Reagan National University withdrew from accreditation. The college's web address, www.rnu.edu, takes users to a page that says the site is down for maintenance.

The Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges & Schools first approved Reagan in 2017 and told USA TODAY the university had met its standards. In 2019, the agency raised concerns about the percentage of Reagan students who were getting jobs — zero, according to an ACICS letter. The college was given more time to comply, and the school eventually was taken off notice.

ACICS again raised concerns in December over a variety of areas at Reagan, including course catalog language, inadequate staffing and insufficient resources for some classes. The agency told USA TODAY it stood by its accrediting practices and vetting.

The accreditor did not immediately respond Thursday to USA TODAY's request for comment.