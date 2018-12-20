Which Is Better: Apple Watch or Fitbit?

From Popular Mechanics

The world of smartwatches is getting competitive with recent additions from companies that are more famous for making GPS devices and running shoes. If you are looking for a lifestyle smartwatch that can also handle your runs or Crossfit sessions, two names still float to the top: the Apple Watch and the Fitbit Ionic.

Apple's device conquered the smartwatch market, while Fitbit popularized athletic tracking wristwear from the get-go. The Fitbit works with iPhones and Android, while the Apple Watch really only works with iPhones, so that might be your decision right there.

But, if you’re still mulling it over, here are a few other things to think about.

Price

For some, the choice will be as simple as the bottom line. In that case, the Fitbit is going to be for you.

The GPS-enabled Apple Watch 4 with sport band is going to run you $400, if you’re feeling like a sporty Dick Tracy, then enable it with cellular data so you can answer calls without your phone. Just know that will cost you another $100, for a grand total of $500. Your cell carrier will want a piece of that pie, too, and will probably add an additional charge for that cell access.

The Fitbit Ionic, the brand’s top-of-the-line watch, will run you $270, though we have seen sales on their website (something you won’t see with Apple) for as low as $230. One other plus for Fitbit is that the brand features more affordable fitness trackers in its lineup, such as the Charge and the Alta, for people who want athletic data without all the fancy features of a smartwatch.

Design

Both watches feature a similar design with a square watch face (which perhaps can be attributed to Apple setting the standard for wearable tech design). Both watches also offer a variety of bands to best support your needs, and, more importantly, your style. The same can be said for the color of the watch case. Pick out a few bands, mix and match, embrace being “that guy.”

On the software side, both watch faces are also highly customizable. Fitbit has a variety to choose from, and you can even go into a fairly in-depth online design page to get exactly what you want. Apple comes with just as much variety and lets you pick the features of the watch that you like the best, like fitness tracking, and have their stats displayed more prominently.

Biometrics

Fitbit tracks your heart rate continuously and uses it for fitness guidance, sleep tracking, and guided breathing sessions.

The Apple Watch also tracks your heart rate, but it does so with a wrist-based ECG. This tech goes beyond just your heart rate-its also tracks your heart’s electrical signals and how they change based on your activity. Apple says this can help you learn if you are having heart issues like atrial fibrillation or irregular heartbeats. Then you can give that info to your doctor. Apple also uses this tech to track sleep and workouts.

The Apple watch also has accelerometers for built in fall detection. If you take a hard tumble, it’ll know and help link you with those who can help.



GPS

Both watches come GPS equipped to tell you how far you’ve gone and what your pace is. So either way you go, you'll at least know where you're going.