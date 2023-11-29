Better broadband for Cooke Co. gets a boost

Nov. 29—Cooke County has federal money leftover to fund better broadband coverage, according to one official.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Gary Hollowell revealed this week that the county has about $2.7 million leftover from federal stimulus dollars distributed to the county over the last two years. Cooke County Auditor Shelley Atteberry corroborated the information, putting the actual number at $2.684 million.

Hollowell posited that the money could be spent to expand fiber networking and wireless coverage to underserved parts of Cooke County, as well as to retire an outstanding note for fiber optic work that has already been done for the county's emergency services.

"We can work the broadband in there for $1.2 million, $1.3 million and then we're sitting on a $60,000 five-year note for fiber," Hollowell suggested Monday during the commissioners court meeting. "... Before we exhaust those (federal) funds, we might look at paying off some debt and enhancing broadband — it sounds like there's enough money there to go cover those things."

The court appointed an advisory committee in 2022 to study how best to extend affordable, high-speed internet to underserved parts of the county, including Callisburg and the banks of the Red River. That group — led by former county judge Jason Brinkley and retired AT&T network engineer Sherman Moore — issued recommendations last November to the court. They included proposed partnerships with Nortex and wireless provider Next Link to provide 100MB download service to about 92 percent of the county's homes and businesses.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Jason Snuggs is expected to contact those vendors soon to restart planning for the broadband expansion.

ARPA money

Cooke has received roughly $8 million in so-called "ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act)" funding since 2021, the bulk of which was committed to updating the county's emergency dispatch system and improving pay for county workers. The remaining money has to be committed to some county project before the end of 2024 or it must be returned to the U.S. Treasury. It also has to be spent by the county by the end of 2026, according to ARPA rules.

There has been a rash of new broadband funding schemes trotted by state and federal officials over the last year. Texas state Comptroller Glenn Hegar oversees a $600 million pot intended to help local communities expand high-speed web access, in addition to even more broadband funding from a statewide measure approved by Texas voters a month ago. The Biden Administration has also committed several billion dollars in the last year to improving rural broadband coverage.

The court instructed Atteberry to look into applying for a broadband grant from Hegar's office earlier this year. She subsequently told commissioners that Cooke County didn't qualify for the first round of grants coming from Hegar's office, which were meant to target rural counties with little or no broadband at all.