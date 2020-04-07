BETTER BUILT® Introduces New Pro Value Collection of Jobsite Storage Solutions

Nine new products deliver professional grade features at an affordable price

ITASCA, Ill., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BETTER BUILT®, a leading brand of work truck equipment and jobsite storage boxes, announces the release of nine new jobsite storage products. The product lineup includes chests and piano box offerings. Designed for professional contractors of all trades, the new BETTER BUILT jobsite storage collection delivers security, durability and mobility features.

"We are excited to add a Pro value line of jobsite storage solutions with the release of our new collection," said Sang Oh, senior product manager of jobsite storage at WernerCo. "At every stage of the product development process, we work to solve our Pro customers' greatest needs. This launch adds a collection of jobsite storage features with the value you can expect from BETTER BUILT."

Jobsite Storage Boxes Built for Professional Security, Durability & Mobility Demands

Professional grade security is built into every product with thoughtful design features. All BETTER BUILT jobsite storage products include a staked/welded hinge and one-time installation lock system with recessed housing to protect against break-ins. All chest lids are manufactured with a single locking spreader, which ensures safety when opening by allowing the user to support the lid with one hand while closing it with another.

"We want to make it easier for our customers to do their jobs," said Oh. "From the fully welded handles to the pre-punched knock out for optional Power Pass™ grommet to the internal storage capacity, we focused on making a practical, long-lasting jobsite storage box our customers will love."

A powder coat finish protects the BETTER BUILT jobsite products against harsh weather, while the fully arc welded construction provides long-lasting durability. Made with 16-gauge steel, BETTER BUILT jobsite storage solutions are designed with longevity in mind. BETTER BUILT products meet the needs of contractors who rely on professional-grade equipment to keep their tools and materials safe.

Both the jobsite storage chest and piano box feature welded, recessed handle bars and wide-stance, caster-ready 7 gauge four-way skid bases. Available in the signature BETTER BUILT gray, the Pro value jobsite collection includes a variety of sizes and capacities with a one-year manufacturer warranty.

The BETTER BUILT jobsite storage collection is now available nationally. For more information, visit www.lifebetterbuilt.com.

About BETTER BUILT®

BETTER BUILT, a WernerCo brand, is the latest addition to the company's portfolio of truck and jobsite storage solutions. As an established market leader, BETTER BUILT products combine commitment to quality with the need to pioneer new technology and design for hard-working customers. As a professional value brand, BETTER BUILT offers affordable high quality products for trucks and jobsites everywhere. For more information, visit www.lifebetterbuilt.com.

About WernerCo

WernerCo is a privately owned, fully-integrated, international manufacturer and distributor of access products, fall protection equipment, secure storage systems, and light duty construction equipment. WernerCo's business model and growth is defined by innovation and continuous improvement of the products, processes and services they deliver. WernerCo products are Trusted Everywhere Work Gets Done™! For a full list of industry leading global brands, visit www.wernerworldwide.com .

