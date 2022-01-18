Better Business Bureau: New spike in COVID-19 leads to new fake testing site scams

Derek Lacey, Hendersonville Times-News
·3 min read
An AdventHealth Medical Group member asks questions of a patient March 19, 2020 as teams provide COVID-19 testing for patients outside Medical Office Building at 50 Hospital Drive, Hendersonville. The Better Business Bureau is warning of new scams amid a new spike in cases: fake testing sites.
An AdventHealth Medical Group member asks questions of a patient March 19, 2020 as teams provide COVID-19 testing for patients outside Medical Office Building at 50 Hospital Drive, Hendersonville. The Better Business Bureau is warning of new scams amid a new spike in cases: fake testing sites.

The recent spike in COVID-19 cases thanks to the omicron variant is giving rise to a new scam, the Better Business Bureau reports: phony COVID-19 test sites.

As more people than ever seek out COVID-19 tests, the BBB says phony websites and suspicious in-person testing sites are being used to collect personal and insurance information.

According to the state Department of Health and Human Services, more than 100,000 North Carolinians have sought COVID-19 tests on multiple days in January, including more than 120,000 who were tested Jan. 12.

According to the Better Business Bureau, several websites appear online after a search for COVID-19 testing in a person’s area, and a testing clinic affiliated by a local pharmacy or pop-up run by a local group is selected.

More: Final rule in place, Hendersonville seeks input on spending $4.5M COVID-19 relief funds

In one version of the scam, the person arrives a the testing site and is asked to complete a form with personal information and driver’s licenses and insurance cards are photographed before a swab is completed and results promised.

Unfortunately, BBB says the test is a fake and the results never arrive. Instead, it’s a ruse to get someone’s personal information.

In another version, online appointments for testing are made requiring personal, insurance and medical information, and in some cases, a small fee. But on the day the appointment is made, BBB says, the pharmacy has no record of the reservation, which was simply a way of phishing for personal information.

One victim reported to BBB’s Scam Tracker that it wasn’t until they got home that they realized they had provided “WAY too much personal information.”

The victim said it had been two weeks since the test with no results, though they were supposed to be back within 24 hours, and the scammers were still at the site conducting COVID-19 tests.

More: Blood Connection: 'Never before seen' shortage threatens crisis in WNC

To avoid getting scammed when seeking out a COVID-19 test, the BBB advises several steps to take:

  • Understand COVID-19 testing options. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reminds consumers that no-cost tests are available to everyone in the country at health centers and certain pharmacies. If someone insists you pay for a test, especially hundreds of dollars, it’s a scam.

  • Only get tested at authorized sites or health centers. Local government health department websites will show an authorized testing site in the area.

  • Watch out for lookalike websites. Scammers have become adept at creating sites that look just like those of well-known and trusted businesses, the BBB says. Before entering any personal information on a website, make sure it’s secure and there are no misspellings or unfamiliar names in the website address bar.

  • Be wary of unsolicited callers and messages. No legitimate company or health clinic will make contact without permission, the BBB says, and it’s best not to give out any personal information until confirming that it’s a legitimate source.

  • Read the fine print on anything that requires a signature. Question where the personal information is being kept, if it’s secure, what lab will be processing the test and if anything doesn’t seem right, find another testing facility.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services offers an online tool to help residents find nearby testing locations at covid19.ncdhhs.gov.

Derek Lacey covers environment, growth and development for the Asheville Citizen Times. Reach him at DLacey@gannett.com or 828-417-4842 and find him on Twitter @DerekAVL.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: BBB: New spike in COVID-19 leads to new fake testing site scams

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • COVID Patient Flown to Texas After Minnesota Doctors Decided to Pull Plug on Ventilator

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/HandoutA Minnesota woman whose husband neared death from COVID appealed to the courts to force his hospital to halt their plans to pull the plug on the man’s ventilator.Scott Quiner, 55, a reportedly unvaccinated man who had been battling COVID in Mercy Hospital’s ICU in Coon Rapids since November, was set to have his ventilator shut off on Jan. 13, according to a petition filed in court one day before the deadline by his wife, Anne Quiner.Quiner said the de

  • Americans Can Get Free Rapid COVID Tests Sent Directly to Homes Starting Wednesday — Here's How

    Every home in the US will soon have access to four free rapid COVID-19 tests through a new, federally-run website

  • Pakistan says trial of Chinese traditional medicine for COVID-19 successful

    Pakistani health authorities on Monday announced the completion of a successful clinical trial of Chinese traditional herbal medicine for treating COVID-19, as the South Asian nation enters a fifth wave of the pandemic driven by the Omicron variant. The Chinese medicine, Jinhua Qinggan Granules (JHQG) manufactured by Juxiechang (Beijing) pharmaceutical Co Ltd, is already being used in treatment of COVID-19 patients in China. "Since it was tried on patients with different variants of COVID-19, we expect it to be effective on Omicron as on other variants," Professor Iqbal Chaudhry, director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Science (ICCBS) where trials were conducted, told reporters.

  • Op-Ed: In the Omicron surge, I am my family's anger translator

    We are vaxxed. We wear masks. And still I'm sitting in a chair in Echo Park listening to my mother cough through the door, knowing we are on our own.

  • They relied on rapid coronavirus tests to gather safely. Some wish they hadn't.

    Rona MacInnes, 54, was determined to do everything possible to protect her elderly mother as her family prepared to gather for Christmas in Pennington, N.J. With her son returning from study in Dublin, MacInnes hoped serial at-home coronavirus tests would catch a coronavirus infection he might bring home. The college junior would take six rapid tests before the holiday, all of which returned negative results. But it would become clear only later - after he had spent time with his grandmother - t

  • Why India protects producers of the psychoactive betel nut

    Besides taxing areca nut farmers less and curbing imports, the government also does little to raise awareness and fight addiction.

  • COVID patient moves to Texas hospital after wife sued to keep him on ventilator in MN

    His wife also asked Minnesota doctors to try alternative treatments, which they refused, outlets report.

  • Two Simple Lifestyle Changes Helped This Trainer Pack on Muscle and Lose Weight

    He gained muscle and shredded body fat with two simple lifestyle tweaks

  • Genetic risk factor found for Covid-19 smell and taste loss, researchers say

    Scientists are piecing together why some people lose their sense of smell after contracting Covid-19.

  • If I'd Listened To My Doctor, I Would Be Dead Right Now

    "The doctor told me there was no rush, even though the radiology report stated my tumor was 'of concern.' In fact, she was going on vacation for two weeks and her schedule was full."

  • Body temperature may not really gauge covid-19

    I went to get a coronavirus test after Thanksgiving, and the nurse took my temperature - 97.7 degrees Fahrenheit. This is not unusual for me, even though it was lower than what we think of as normal. Normal body temperature is one health-related number that most everybody knows - 98.6 degrees. It's even easier in Celsius - a flat 37 degrees.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Despite the exactitude of the widely accepted

  • Israeli study shows 4th shot of COVID-19 vaccine less effective on Omicron

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -A fourth shot of COVID-19 vaccine boosts antibodies to even higher levels than the third jab but it is not enough to prevent Omicron infections, according to a preliminary study in Israel. Israel's Sheba Medical Center has given second booster shots in a trial among its staff and is studying the effect of the Pfizer booster in 154 people after two weeks and the Moderna booster in 120 people after one week, said Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the Infectious Diseases Unit.

  • Why you’re having trouble finding cold and cough medicine, and alternatives to try instead

    Here’s why medicine shelves are empty at your grocery store. And what health experts recommend you try instead.

  • ‘Why get sick if I don’t have to?’ Here’s to maintaining the good fight against COVID

    After all this time, contracting the virus would somehow feel like a failure, Tribune columnist writes.

  • Now that Chicago is handing them out for free, how to use and care for a KN95 mask

    Chicago ward offices and many Chicago Public Schools started handing out an estimated 1.5 million KN95 masks to the public last week. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: The CDC now recommends the high quality masks for public use and at least one study suggests they are 75 times more protective than surgical masks against COVID-19 infections.How to use: Although the masks are often labeled "single use," they can actually be worn multiple ti

  • Chris Evert's ovarian cancer diagnosis: What to know about prevention

    Tennis legend Chris Evert recently revealed that she is battling stage 1C ovarian cancer. The 67-year-old tennis legend who has won 18 Grand Slam singles titles and three Grand Slam doubles titles during her career, opened up about her diagnosis on Twitter and in an ESPN report that she co-wrote with her colleague, Chris McKendry.

  • An unexpected emotion arises for some who are catching this wave of Covid: Relief

    Some with recent Covid diagnoses are finding that contracting the illness they worked so hard to dodge for so long has brought them a reprieve from anxiety.

  • Thailand mulls resuming quarantine waiver for foreign visitors

    Thailand is considering bringing back a quarantine waiver for vaccinated visitors, its health minister said on Monday, as part of a proposed easing of some COVID-19 measures later this week. Thailand reopened to vaccinated foreign visitors in November to help a vital tourism industry that collapsed during nearly 18 months of strict entry policies. The 'Test and Go' policy, which allows visitors to skip the mandatory quarantine if they test negative on arrival, was suspended late in December over concerns about the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

  • Nigeria's economy: Why people are buying sanitary pads in packs of two

    A so-called "sachet economy" has emerged as high inflation makes everyday items too expensive for many.

  • What the Omicron Wave Looks Like at One Brooklyn ER

    NEW YORK — A young man poked his head out of an isolation room and demanded, not for the first time, to know the COVID-19 test result he was waiting for. He kept asking until Natasha Williams looked up. At that moment, Williams was one of only two nurses working on the COVID ward, with its 36 patients. The young man was the healthiest in sight. One of the patients might die before the day was done, she worried. A few were on ventilators. One was curled in a fetal position and moaning for water;