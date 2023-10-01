Better Business Bureau: Watch for red flags in multiple pyramid schemes

“People ask what do I do. I said, ‘I build pyramids, man.’”

“Is this one of those pyramid things? Hell, yeah it is. If it wasn’t, I wouldn’t be doing it. Do I look dumb enough to go get a job again?”

James D. Noland, Jr. and Scott Harris, respectively made these statements to prospective distributors in two pyramid schemes they, Noland’s wife, and another fellow ran. A federal court sided with the FTC in finding that they violated the FTC Act, imposing a $7.3 million judgment, and barring them from participating in any multi-level marketing program in the future. Noland was a repeat offender, having settled a similar FTC case in 2002.

Multi-level marketing is a legitimate business model unless a distributor’s income is largely based on how many people he or she recruits rather than how much product is sold, at which point it becomes an illegal pyramid scheme. Pyramid schemes are often promoted with visions of becoming rich, driving fancy cars, living in mansions and taking exotic vacations. Most distributors find that they can’t sell enough product or recruit enough people to make money.

Noland, Harris, and the others took in more than $7 million in a pyramid scheme called Success By Health. The company’s main product was an instant coffee called “MycoCafe” that included a mushroom with purported health benefits. The promoters claimed distributors could make $1 million per month in commissions, but didn’t disclose they would have to recruit more than 100,000 affiliates working underneath them to make that kind of money. The company’s training materials didn’t include any advice on actually selling the product – only on recruiting more affiliates.

The FTC charged the same group and additional defendants with operating another pyramid scheme called VOZ Travel in which consumers who paid at least $1,000 for access to a discount travel booking platform were told they could make as much as $1.53 million dollars per year by recruiting others to participate in the program. VOZ Travel was never launched and had no imminent launch date as of the time the FTC filed its lawsuit.

Noland told prospective participants in both pyramid schemes that he had been financially free since he was 36 and was a multi-millionaire. In fact, the court found that he was living off credit cards and in a sworn financial statement said he had a negative net worth. He was unable to identify a time when he ever had a positive net worth.

These are red flags that a multi-level marketing opportunity may be a pyramid scheme:

Promoters make extravagant promises about your income potential.

Promoters emphasize recruiting new distributors for your sales network as the real way to make money.

Promoters play on your emotions or use high-pressure sales tactics, such as saying you’ll lose the opportunity if you don’t act now.

Distributors have to buy more products than they want to use or can resell, just to stay active in the company or to qualify for bonuses or other rewards.

Even if you’ve determined a multi-level marketing opportunity is not a pyramid scheme, it may not be a wise investment. Check it out thoroughly, be sure the products are good quality and competitively priced, and understand all the costs involved.

Randy Hutchinson is president & CEO Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South. This column is in partnership with Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Better Business Bureau: Same people ran multiple pyramid schemes