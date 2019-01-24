Better Buy: Advanced Micro Devices vs. Cypress Semiconductor

Chipmakers AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ: CY) both fell out of favor in recent months as investors dumped semiconductor stocks on fears of escalating trade tensions and slowing worldwide demand.

Yet AMD remains up more than 60% over the past 12 months, while Cypress tumbled over 20%. Let's see why AMD outperformed Cypress in 2018, and whether or not it's still the better chip play for 2019.

Chips being manufactured on a wafer. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Comparing business models

AMD is the world's second largest maker of x86 CPUs after Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and the second largest maker of discrete GPUs after NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA). It sells its GPUs and GPUs through its Computing and Graphics unit, which generated 57% of its revenue during the third quarter of 2018. The rest of AMD's revenues came from its EESC (Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom) unit, which mainly sells SoCs (system of chips) for gaming consoles and other devices.

Cypress sells analog and memory chips to a wide range of industries. Cypress splits its business into two divisions: the MCD (Microcontroller and Connectivity Division), which generated 61% of its revenues during the third quarter of 2018, and the MPD (Memory Products Division).

Cypress' MCD unit sells analog, wireless, and wired connectivity chips, while the MPD unit sells NOR, NAND, SRAM, F-RAM, and other types of specialty memory chips. Cypress recently announced that it would spin off its NAND production unit into a joint venture with SK Hynix to reduce its exposure to the cyclical price declines in the NAND market.

How fast are AMD and Cypress growing?

AMD's year-over-year revenue growth accelerated for six straight quarters before hitting a brick wall in the third quarter of 2018. Cypress' growth was far less volatile.

Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 AMD 33% 40% 53% 4% Cypress 13% 9% 5% 11%

YOY revenue growth. Source: Cypress quarterly reports.

AMD's growth previously rode high on two main tailwinds: strong sales of its Ryzen CPUs for both PCs and data centers, and robust demand for its Radeon GPUs from cryptocurrency miners.

Unfortunately, Intel and NVIDIA retaliated with new CPUs and GPUs, respectively, and the cryptocurrency bubble burst and caused miners to flood the market with cheap GPUs. That's why AMD's third quarter sales growth missed expectations, and why it only anticipates a 5% decline to 1% growth in sales for the fourth quarter.