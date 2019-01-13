Better Buy: Albemarle vs. Lithium Americas

Even though Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) are in the same business of trying to supply the world with increasingly critical metal lithium, they couldn't be further apart. Albemarle is the world's largest producer, whereas Lithium Americas has yet to sell a single ton of the stuff.

Anything with the word "lithium" in it is likely to attract investors these days, especially with lithium-ion batteries taking center stage as the premier solution to electrify transportation and make wind and solar power more viable. Some investors may be considering whether to consider a start-up with immense growth potential or an established leader. So let's look at the case for the two companies and determine which one is the better buy today.

The case for Lithium Americas: ground floor, going up

To invest in a start-up mining company like Lithium Americas is to be incredibly bullish on the prospects of lithium over the next several years. For now, the company is only a business plan. It recently started construction at its first lithium extraction facility in Argentina, which will produce about 25,000 tons per year of battery-grade lithium from lithium carbonate and have a 40-year shelf life. The facility should be up and running next year.

According to management, the facility's operating costs to produce lithium carbonate should be just under $2,500 per ton. According to Fastmarkets, spot market prices for battery-grade lithium carbonate are in the range of $10,890 to $12,050 per ton. So that makes for a rather lucrative margin. Management's long-term projections for lithium prices is $12,000 per ton, and using that estimate it thinks this facility will generate about $233 million in EBITDA annually. Lithium Americas will get about two-thirds of that figure, since it will own 67% of the facility

On top of its project in Argentina, it is also in the design phase for a lithium mine in Nevada that it intends to start producing at in 2022. This facility is designed to produce 60,000 tons of lithium carbonate and would have relatively similar operating costs. Using the same price assumptions, management things this facility will generate $520 million in annual EBITDA.

Adding it all up, Lithium Americas expects to be able to generate around $675 million in EBITDA annually once all of these facilities run at full capacity. For a stock with a market cap of only $300 million, this sounds as if it could be a monumental opportunity.

With all that upside, though, there is some significant operational risk. For this business to generate that kind of profit, it needs lithium prices to stay as high as management projects, and it needs to deliver facilities with that low of a cost structure. It's very early in the process to know for certain that these facilities can produce at such a low cost.

Another thing to consider is Lithium Americas' partner in the project, Chinese company Ganfeng Lithium. Having a partner is one thing, but Ganfeng is a 37% owner of the Argentina facility, owns 17% of Lithium Americas' stock, and is providing all of Lithium Americas' financing with some rather lucrative terms related to production and off-take prices. That means Ganfeng has a lot of control over Lithium Americas, and its interests may not necessarily line up with shareholders' at all times.