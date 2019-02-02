Better Buy: Amazon.com vs Alphabet

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) is arguably the biggest competitor for Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). The two companies vie for valuable product searches, digital advertising, smart-speaker sales, and public cloud computing contracts. Alphabet has even launched its own digital shopping mall by partnering with other retailers to compete against Amazon's core retail business.

It's hard to go wrong with either Amazon or Alphabet, but investors trying to decide between the two stocks may have a tough time. Let's take a closer look at the ways that they compare to help determine whether Alphabet or Amazon is the better buy.

A truck with an Amazon Prime trailer decal. More

Image source: Amazon

Two megatrends driving growth

Alphabet is the market leader in the rapidly growing digital advertising market. Global digital ad sales increased about 17% in 2018, according to Magna Global. The relatively mature U.S. market remains a strong source of growth, keeping pace with the rest of world (16.6%). Search and video advertising, two areas where Alphabet is a major force, grew 16% and 29%, respectively, in 2018.

Magna expects growth in digital ad sales to slow to 13% this year. It previously forecast global digital ad spend would reach $348 billion in 2022, implying a compound annual growth rate of just 8.5% over the next four years. That estimate will likely go up after 2018's better-than-expected results.

Meanwhile, online commerce is fueling Amazon's growth. Global e-commerce sales increased an estimated 23% in 2018, according to eMarketer. That growth is expected to slow slightly to 18% in 2021. Growth is slower in the more mature U.S. market, where Amazon dominates. U.S. online commerce grew an estimated 15.6% in 2018, but is projected to slow to 13.3% growth in 2022.

So, Amazon's core business is growing at about the same rate as Alphabet's, arguably even faster. It's also worth noting that Amazon is gaining market share in key geographies like the U.S. and India (although it faces risks from regulation in the latter). Meanwhile, Alphabet is losing share of the digital ad market to smaller competitors, including Amazon.

People in various colored shirts arranged to form the Google logo. More

Image source: Alphabet subsidiary Google.

Around the margins

Alphabet enjoys wide profit margins. The company posted a 28.2% operating margin on its core Google business in the third quarter.