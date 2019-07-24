Better Buy: Amazon vs. Costco

In the decade since the Great Recession, the growth of e-commerce has dominated the retail scene. Led by Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), the digital-sales paradigm shift has left a trail of broken companies that have either filed for bankruptcy -- or soon could.

One of traditional retail stalwarts that has not only survived, but thrived, in this new environment is Costco (NASDAQ: COST). The bulk-goods membership store has provided what customers want: a pleasant experience with deals that cannot be beat -- whether online or in person.

Person checking their smartphone while shopping More

Image source: Getty Images

But between these two stocks -- the warehouse leader and the e-commerce leader -- which would be the better buy today? By comparing them on these three facets, we should be able to get a pretty good idea.

Financial fortitude

The first thing we want to investigate is how these companies would fare if there were a huge recession tomorrow. Believe it or not, companies with lots of cash, little debt, and strong cash flows can actually benefit from a broad economic downturn.

Sure, the stock price might fall temporarily. But in the real world, such a company's competitive situation can improve dramatically as weaker players are pushed out of the market. A strong balance sheet also puts a company in position to acquire start-ups, and even if no appealing acquisition opportunities exist, a company can buy back its own shares on the cheap.

Keeping in mind that Amazon's market cap is almost eight times the size of Costco, here's how they compare:

Company Cash Debt Free Cash Flow Amazon $38 billion $42 billion $21 billion Costco $8 billion $5 billion $3 billion

Data source: Yahoo! Finance. Cash includes long and short-term investments. Free cash flow presented on trailing twelve-month basis. All figures rounded to nearest whole number.

Here we have a mixed bag. Costco has a positive net cash (cash minus debt) position, while Amazon's is negative. On the other hand, Amazon has much stronger cash flows -- though they're proportional to Amazon's larger market cap.

If tough times were to hit, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos could easily tap the brakes on reinvestment, and free cash flow could surge even higher. That being said, I'm a sucker for a company that has a positive cash position and reliable cash flow.

Winner = Costco.

Valuation

If there were one single metric that could define whether a stock was "cheap" or "expensive", it would be much easier to measure valuation. But there are many, and companies with higher price ratios often appear more expensive for the good reason that they are executing on their business plans and growing rapidly.

As such, I weigh a number of metrics to decide how well priced a stock is.

Company P/E P/FCF PEG Ratio Amazon 82 47 1.2 Costco 34 47 3.5

Data source: Yahoo! Finance.

If you're a value investor, this might sound blasphemous, but I think Amazon is a better value today. Sure, its price-to-earnings ratio is much higher than Costco's. But when it comes to the price-to-free-cash-flow ratio, the two companies are even.

Factor in their growth prospects (via the price/earnings-to-growth ratio), and Amazon is trading at a significant discount. This shouldn't be too surprising: Costco essentially only grows when it adds new members -- its annual membership fees account for virtually of its all profits. Amazon can and does grow by adding clients to Amazon Web Services, subscribers to Prime, random online shoppers, people visiting Whole Foods -- and the list goes on.