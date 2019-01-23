Better Buy: Amgen vs. Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) are two of the most important healthcare companies on the planet. Both companies are massive, highly profitable, and have minted their long-term investors an absolute fortune.

But which of these two stocks is the better choice for new money today? Let's see how these companies stack up in a few key areas to see if we can determine a winner.

Person putting bandage on a girl More

Image Source: Getty Images

Growth

Both companies have growth opportunities ahead, but they also face substantial headwinds.

Amgen's biggest obstacle is the declining sales of its multibillion-dollar legacy drugs. Enbrel and Neulasta are posting year-over-year declines in the single-digit range as competition heats up. These two drugs represent more than 40% of Amgen's total sales, so the drop is dragging down the top line.

Offsetting legacy weakness is promising growth for next-generation drugs like cancer drugs Kyprolis, Nplate, and Blincyto, all of which see increasing sales at a double-digit clip. Cholesterol-busting drug Repatha is gaining traction. Biosimilar drugs are starting to come online. Migraine drug Aimovig, osteoporosis drug Prolia, and calcium-reducing drug Sensipar are all growing strong. Amgen's pipeline also offers hope.

Added together, market watchers expect Amgen's top line to decline by 2% next year. That's not great news, but stock buybacks and margin improvements should still allow the company to post bottom-line growth. Analysts are currently calling for earnings per share to grow by about 4% annually over the next five years.

The story is similar over at Johnson & Johnson. The company's biggest problem is that sales of its top-selling drug, Remicade, are falling because of biosimilar competition. That's a manageable problem for now because the company boasts a slew of next-generation drugs that are more than picking up the slack. Drugs like Stelara, Tremfy, Imbruvica, Darzalex, and Zytiga are all posting strong growth, helping total pharmaceutical sales to grow in the high single-digits.

Another factor working in J&J's favor is its two other sizable business segments. The consumer healthcare division owns stable cash-cow brands like Listerine, Band-Aid, and Zyrtec. Its hihgly-dependable medical device business is growing moderately on an adjusted basis. These two business units comprise about 50% of top-line sales, which is a big plus for investors.

When factoring everything together, analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to post revenue growth of about 1% next year. Thankfully, the story looks better on the bottom line. Market watchers currently expect J&J to grow profits in excess of 7% annually over the next five years, a respectable number for a gargantuan business.

Winner: Johnson & Johnson

Value

Wall Street isn't pricing either of these businesses at much of a premium. That's most likely due to the expectation of single-digit earnings growth over the next few years. The potential for future regulation on drug pricing also plays into the modest valuations.

Johnson & Johnson is currently trading for just 15 times next year's earnings estimates. That's a discount to the S&P 500 and is reasonable when considering this company's history of pumping out consistent results.