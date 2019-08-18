Better Buy: Aurora Cannabis vs. Cronos Group

A top analyst recently recommended buying Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON). But Piper Jaffray wasn't so bullish on Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB), initiating coverage of the stock with a neutral rating. It wasn't too long ago, though, that analysts were much more positive about Aurora than they were Cronos.

Aurora has outperformed Cronos by a relatively small margin so far this year. Which stock is the better pick looking ahead? Here's what you need to know about how Aurora and Cronos stack up against each other.

Large cannabis leaf in a shopping cart. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Production capacity

Aurora Cannabis ranks at the top of the industry when it comes to production capacity. The company is on track to produce at least 625,000 kilograms of cannabis on an annual basis. Aurora isn't there yet, though: It produced around 30,000 kilograms of cannabis for sale in its latest quarter.

Cronos Group lags behind Aurora on this front. The company's current annual production capacity stands at a little over 40,000 kilograms. Cronos should be on track to boost its capacity to over 115,000 kilograms.

Current revenue growth

Aurora expects to report quarter-over-quarter net revenue growth of at least 54% when it announces its fiscal 2019 Q4 results next month. Cronos recently announced that its net revenue in the quarter ending June 30, 2019, more than tripled from the previous quarter.

But while Cronos' revenue is growing faster, Aurora is generating a lot more money. Aurora is likely to report net revenue of close to 105 million Canadian dollars for its latest quarter, compared to only CA$10.2 million for Cronos.

Canadian market position

As you might expect, Aurora has a much larger market share in Canada. The company is ramping up for the launch of the Canadian cannabis derivatives market in October, with a big focus on vapes. Aurora is also developing cannabis-infused beverages, but Chief Corporate Officer Cam Battley said in the company's last quarterly conference call that "considering the anticipated relatively low market share of these products, we're not rushing this, as we'd rather get it right than get there fast, launching a product with limited market resonance."

Cronos is also a key player in Canada, albeit with a smaller revenue base than Aurora. The company, like Aurora, intends to launch vape products later this year. However, Cronos CEO Mike Gorenstein thinks that "[cannabis-infused] edibles will be an important and attractive category in the long term."

International operations

Aurora is a leader in European medical cannabis markets, especially in Germany. The company claims the largest international medical cannabis sales among Canadian cannabis producers. It was also one of only three producers to receive approval to grow cannabis in Germany for the country's medical cannabis market. However, Aurora hasn't yet announced its strategy to enter the U.S. market.

Cronos is also very active internationally, with partnerships and joint ventures in Germany, Poland, and Israel. The company recently announced that it's acquiring four operating subsidiaries of Redwood Holding Group, the maker of the Lord Jones line of premium CBD consumer products. This deal will give Cronos a strong position in the U.S. hemp CBD products market.

Major partnerships