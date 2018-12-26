Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Core Labs

Oil-field services stocks have gotten pummeled this year. Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE: BHGE) are down more than 30% while Core Labs' (NYSE: CLB) shares have plunged about 40%. Fueling their sell-off is an unexpected crash in crude prices, which have fallen 30% due to a 180-degree shift in market sentiment.

The sell-off in these oil-field service stocks likely has bargain-hunting investors considering the sector. Here's a closer look at which of these stocks looks like a better buy right now.

The bull and bear case for Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes is one of the three largest oil-field service companies in the world. So, it should benefit from the expected rise in spending by oil and gas companies as oil market conditions improve. In the company's view, spending should expand at a 9% compound annual growth rate through 2021. That ramp-up of oil-field service activities should boost the company's margins and profitability, which should make its stock more valuable.

In addition, Baker Hughes expects to save money as a result of last year's merger with GE's (NYSE: GE) oil and gas business. The company has already reduced its annualized expenses by $700 million in 2018 and expects to increase that number to $1.6 billion by 2020. That should boost its profitability even further in the coming years.

However, that deal with GE hasn't yet paid off as the company anticipated. It has struggled to integrate the two businesses, which has clouded the picture. Meanwhile, GE is looking to make a quick exit from its stake in Baker Hughes. The company has already sold down its interest from 62.5% to 50% and could keep paring its position in the coming year. That continued selling pressure could weigh on the share price of the oil-field service giant in 2019.

Another issue is that could weigh on Baker Hughes is that while it expects oil-field service spending to expand in the coming years, that might not happen. Several oil companies have already chosen to keep their budgets flat for 2019 after the recent drop in oil prices. That could put downward pressure on oil-field service activity levels and pricing in the near term, which could do the same to Baker Hughes' stock price.

The bull and bear case for Core Labs