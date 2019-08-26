Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. Wells Fargo

There's a solid case to be made that conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) and banking giant Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) are both trading for steep discounts. Berkshire has been targeted by hedge fund managers and even Warren Buffett himself as undervalued recently, and Wells Fargo is trading for its lowest valuation in years.

So, if you're looking to add financial sector exposure to your portfolio, these are definitely two stocks worthy of consideration. Here's a rundown of why these stocks look cheap right now, and which could be the better option.

Wells Fargo is very cheap

There are some pretty big headwinds affecting bank stocks right now. Interest rates have been falling, which generally means lower interest margins for banks. And recession fears have been building, which could affect demand for loans and other banking services. As a result, the financial sector has been one of the worst-performing areas of the market recently, and Wells Fargo hasn't been spared. Through the first three weeks of August, Wells Fargo is down by nearly 8%.

However, it looks like Wells Fargo's business is actually performing quite well and the bank is doing a good job of moving on from its numerous scandals of recent years. In the second quarter, the bank's return on equity (ROE) of 13.3% and return on assets (ROA) of 1.31% represented a big improvement from a year ago, and as I wrote after the bank reported results, these are numbers that are once again starting to look like what we had come to expect from Wells Fargo before its scandals were revealed.

In addition, Wells Fargo's asset quality remains strong, and although the bank can't grow right now due to the penalty imposed by the Federal Reserve, I'd be surprised if this restriction doesn't get lifted sooner rather than later.

Despite its improvement and solid numbers, Wells Fargo is trading very cheaply. The stock yields more than 4.5% at the current price, and it's interesting to note that Wells Fargo's price-to-book valuation hasn't been this low since 2011 when we were in the wake of the financial crisis.

Berkshire Hathaway gives you exposure to several banks and more

As I mentioned, the banking sector woes weren't just confined to Wells Fargo. In fact, many big banks have fared even worse lately. Since Berkshire Hathaway owns a tremendous amount of bank stocks, this has been a negative catalyst for Berkshire as well. Berkshire's massive stakes in Wells Fargo, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, U.S. Bancorp, and others have been drags on the conglomerate.