Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. Wells Fargo

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) CEO and legendary investor Warren Buffett has been a big supporter of banking giant Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) for many years. Berkshire has been a major Wells Fargo major shareholder for decades, claiming a 9.9% stake in the bank, the maximum it can own as an active investor.

Frankly, no other investor has been as supportive of Wells during its recent troubles as Buffett, who has gone so far as to say that he expects it to be one of the market's best-performing big bank stocks. Furthermore, it's also gotten pretty cheap over the past year, as the market has sent its shares -- along with those of most other banks -- falling sharply.

But is it a better buy than its biggest shareholder, Berkshire Hathaway? By most measures, Berkshire stock is also pretty cheap, and the diversified subsidiaries under its control generate massive amounts of cash flows, nor are they faced with the regulatory pressure and damaged reputation that could hinder Wells for years.

So that makes Berkshire the clear winner, right? Not so fast. Despite Wells' challenges, it is quite cheap, pays a very respectable dividend, and is far less troubled than the headlines make it seem. So let's make the bull and bear case for both before declaring a clear winner.

How Wells Fargo got here, and why it's appealing

It hasn't been a very good past couple of years for Wells Fargo. The aftermath of its fake accounts scandal has led to billions of dollars in fines, a significant weakening of its reputation in the eyes of banking consumers, and even the federal government forbidding it from growing its assets.

But like many other banks, Wells has delivered solid results and continues to prove highly profitable, even as management navigates this terrible period and works to fix its reputation. In the meantime, its stock has taken a beating and now trades for what many view as a bargain-bin valuation. At recent prices, Wells trades for 11.7 times trailing earnings and about 10 times expectations for 2019 earnings per share.

It also trades for just over 1.3 times book value. Here's some context on how cheap that is for Wells, which has by most measures one of the best-quality loan portfolios of any major commercial bank:

