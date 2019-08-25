Better Buy: Biogen vs. Celgene

Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG) claimed similar market caps earlier this year. That's not the case now, though. In March, Biogen announced that it was halting late-stage clinical studies for its once-promising Alzheimer's disease drug, aducanumab. The biotech's shares collapsed. Celgene's market cap now stands well above Biogen's.

But with Celgene months away from being gobbled up by Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and Biogen's valuation taking a shellacking, which of these two biotech stocks is the better pick for investors now? Here's how the companies compare in three key areas.

Scientist picking up a test tube from a rack with other test tubes More

Image source: Getty Images.

Current products

Biogen ascended to stardom in the biotech world on the strength of its multiple sclerosis (MS) franchise. This franchise includes blockbuster drugs Tecfidera, Tysabri, Avonex, and Plegridy. However, sales for interferon products Avonex and Plegridy are slipping. Growth for Tecfidera and Tysabri has also slowed down dramatically as new competitors have entered the market.

The company's growth has been driven primarily by spinal muscular atrophy drug Spinraza, which Biogen licensed from Ionis Pharmaceuticals. But Spinraza also faces a new rival, Novartis' gene therapy Zolgensma, that is likely to threaten its growth.

Biogen's three approved biosimilars continue to gain some attraction. However, the combined sales of these drugs aren't enough to move the needle significantly for the biotech.

Celgene's Revlimid generates over 60% of the company's total revenue. The blood cancer drug continues to enjoy solid sales momentum, but generic rivals will enter the market beginning in 2023.

The biotech's lineup includes three other blockbuster drugs for which sales continue to soar. Multiple myeloma drug Pomalyst is on track to make close to $2.5 billion this year. Abraxane, which is approved for treating breast cancer, non-small-cell lung cancer, and pancreatic cancer, should pull in at least $1.2 billion. Immunology drug Otezla is Celgene's fastest-rising star and should generate sales approaching $2 billion this year.

However, there is one hitch with Otezla. Bristol-Myers Squibb plans to sell the drug to clear the way for regulatory approval of its pending acquisition of Celgene.

Celgene also recently won FDA approval for Inrebic (fedratinib) in treating myelofibrosis. The company projects peak annual sales for the drug of around $1 billion.

Pipeline

There's no question that the loss of aducanumab left a gaping hole in Biogen's pipeline. Two of the biotech's six late-stage programs also target Alzheimer's disease. It's probably fair to say that the chances of success with these drugs don't look all that great, either.

Biogen hopes to win FDA approval in the fourth quarter of 2019 for diroximel fumarate (BIIB098) in treating MS. The drug is similar to Tecfidera but could have better gastrointestinal tolerability.

Two of Biogen's other late-stage candidates target rare diseases. BIIB067, which Biogen is developing with Ionis, targets a rare form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. BIIB111 targets choroideremia, a rare genetic retinal disease. The biotech is also evaluating BIIB093 in a late-stage study for treating large hemispheric infarction, a severe form of ischemic stroke.