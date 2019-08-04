Better Buy: Boeing vs. Textron

Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Textron (NYSE: TXT) have both stumbled over the past year, with Boeing struggling to work through significant issues with its much-ballyhooed new commercial aircraft, and Textron dealing with operational hiccups in key units. But even with these issues, both companies have significant strengths that may entice investors to look past the bad and buy in.

Both Boeing and Textron delivered messy second-quarter earnings reports in late July, and both stocks reacted poorly as a result. But is either one a good choice for a long-term focused investor? Here's a look at the prospects for both Boeing and Textron to determine which, if either, is a better buy today.

Boeing's clipped wings

Boeing boasts a sprawling portfolio of commercial and defense aerospace products, but for the time being, all eyes are focused on the company's troubled 737 MAX aircraft. The hot-selling MAX was grounded after a March incident in which an Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed, killing all 157 people on board. It's now four months after the crash, and we still don't know when the MAX will fly again.

Boeing has deservedly taken a lot of heat from regulators and the press following the crashes and has faced questions about the company's internal processes. Customers including American Airlines Group and Southwest Airlines are growing increasingly impatient, with Southwest removing the MAX from its schedule until at least January 2020.

Image source: Boeing.

For now, the company continues to make the plane but has reduced its production rate to 42 frames per month, down from a planned 52. As many as 500 737 MAX planes are being stored around the globe at an estimated cost of about $2,000 per month per plane, with Boeing likely to have to foot a good bit of that bill plus provide compensation to victims and cover airline expenses resulting from the flight cancellations. Boeing has already taken a $5.6 billion charge related to the troubles, and that number is likely to go higher.

Boeing and regulators are working on a fix, and if past aviation disasters are any guide, it seems likely this storm will eventually pass. Boeing and archrival Airbus both have healthy order books, meaning that if a Boeing customer decides to dump a MAX order, it would have to wait years to get comparable planes from Airbus. But the troubles with the MAX are unlikely to be forgotten, and Boeing has clearly suffered reputational damage.