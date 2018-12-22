Better Buy: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners vs. Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) are closely related, as the shared Brookfield name implies. The differences between the two, however, are material when you dig into the companies and, more importantly, their goals. Here's a primer that can help you decide which one is a better buy.

Tied to the market

Brookfield Asset Management is a Canadian investment company with a 100-year-plus history of managing money for itself and others. Although the dividend has been increased for seven consecutive years, it isn't really focused on generating income. While dividend growth has trended toward the high single digits in recent years, the yield is an uninspiring 1.4%.

A woman drawing a risk versus reward graph More

Image source: Getty Images.

The current bull market has been very kind to Brookfield Asset Management. As of the third quarter, the company had roughly $140 billion in assets under management that earned fees, up from $82 billion in 2014. This is the key number to watch because, as an asset manager, it earns fees based on how much money it manages. The point of the company is to grow those assets over time. Looking forward, the goal is to increase it at a compound annual rate of 14%, which means hitting roughly $245 billion in the next five years.

That can happen in two main ways. First, Brookfield Asset Management can get new clients or more cash from existing clients. Second, the value of the assets it is managing can increase. Both lead to higher fee income. However, both of those will generally trend the same way on the upside...and the downside.

To put it a different way, when the market is going up, Brookfield Asset Management is likely to lure more cash into its coffers precisely because the assets it manages will probably be doing well. However, when the market is heading lower, the assets it manages will likely fall in value and investors will be more inclined to pull cash out of the market. Both of those actions will lead to falling fee income.

The third quarter of 2018 provides a bit of insight, with fee related earnings up 63% over the trailing 12-month period. However, management notes that the massive increase was largely due to "performance related fees" and a capital raise for a real estate fund. "Performance related fees" can fall away quickly in a bear market/recession and raising capital will become more difficult, too. While it's true that a portion of Brookfield Asset Management's fees are fairly stable (see below), there is still a material amount of variability in its cash flow generation that is tied to the market and the economy.

That's not a strike against Brookfield Asset Management. It has a great history of successfully navigating market cycles. And if it can hit its asset under management projections, the company expects to grow fee income by an impressive 18% per year, on average, over the next five years. But you need to go in understanding that the market has had a great run and that's part of the reason why this stock has returned 454.7% over the past decade, including dividends, easily trouncing the S&P 500's return of 266.5%.