Better Buy: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners vs. NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP) both own the infrastructure that keeps our day-to-day lives running smoothly. These physical assets are large and expensive to build (or buy). They generally provide a stable revenue stream to their owners either because of regulation, long-term contracts, or simply the vital nature of the asset allowing for tolls to be collected from individuals for their use. But there are huge differences between NextEra and Brookfield Infrastructure that you need to understand before choosing one over the other.

1. Business focus

NextEra Energy is one of the largest electric companies in the United States. It operates two main businesses: regulated electric utilities in Florida and a renewable power operation that sells energy under long-term contracts throughout the country. Although it is a very well-run company, NextEra isn't all that diversified.

A worker with power equipment in the background More

Image source: Getty Images.

That's especially true when you compare it to Brookfield Infrastructure. Brookfield Infrastructure owns utility assets, as well as toll roads, railroads, marine ports, natural gas pipelines, and data storage assets. It operates on a global scale as well, with assets in Europe, North and South America, and Europe.

If you're looking for an electric company, NextEra is the pure play here, but if you would prefer a diversified collection of infrastructure assets, the nod has to go to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

2. Corporate structure

NextEra is structured as a regular corporation, which is simple enough. Brookfield Infrastructure is a limited partnership, a much more complex entity. For starters, limited partnerships come with tax issues, including the fact that they don't play well with tax-advantaged retirement accounts. You should probably consult with a tax advisor if you own Brookfield Infrastructure.

In addition, Brookfield Infrastructure is managed by Brookfield Asset Management, its general partner. This isn't inherently good or bad, and actually allows Brookfield Infrastructure to punch above its weight because of its large and financially strong parent. However, it is a more complicated entity that requires investors to get a handle on Brookfield Infrastructure and Brookfield Asset Management, which manages a number of other partnerships. NextEra, for reference, doesn't have a parent company sitting over it, though it does manage a limited partnership of its own. If you like to keep things simple, NextEra wins here.

3. Dividends

One of the big reasons to look at infrastructure like utilities is income. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 4.5% distribution yield, which is over twice what you would get from an S&P 500 index fund. That's not bad, though you can get higher, and still relatively safe, yields in the market. However, it trounces NextEra's 2.3% yield.

Brookfield Infrastructure has grown its dividend for 12 consecutive years. NextEra has rewarded investors with 25 years of annual increases. That said, Brookfield Infrastructure hasn't been around as long as NextEra, so the two really stand toe to toe on this one.

Brookfield also has a stated distribution policy of paying out between 60% and 70% of its funds from operations to unitholders. Its goal is to raise the dividend by 5% to 9% each year. The annualized increase over the past decade is roughly 12%, so it has beaten that goal over the long term. NextEra's has no stated long-term dividend targets, though it expects dividend growth to be in the 12% to 14% range in 2019 and 2020.