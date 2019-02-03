Better Buy: Brookfield Renewable Partners vs. Exxon Mobil

If you're looking for a solid dividend yield from an energy stock, two names that might be on your list are ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP). While one is the epitome of big oil and the other is more representative of the future of energy, both are known for their high dividend yields, strong cash flows that keep those payouts secure, and long track records of growing their dividend payments on a regular basis.

Furthermore, both have things in their favor that could make them compelling investments right now. ExxonMobil sits on some of the cheapest oil and gas assets in the world and plans to better-leverage its integrated business could see it pump a gusher of profits in coming years. On the other hand, Brookfield Renewable owns some of the best, cheapest, renewable energy-producing assets in the world, and its management has proved incredibly skilled at growing its cash flows over time.

Man standing in front of chalkboard, looking pensive, with balance scales drawn on the board. More

Image source: Getty Images.

So which is the better buy right now? The turnaround play in ExxonMobil, or the up-and-comer in Brookfield Renewable?

The case for ExxonMobil

It's been a bit of a lost decade for the oil giant, and its investors. Since Jan. 31, 2009, 10 years before this writing, ExxonMobil's stock price has dropped 4.3%, while the broader stock market has come soaring out of the ashes of the Global Financial Crisis:

XOM Chart More

XOM data by YCharts

It may not seem like a fair comparison, considering the past decade has been one of the longest, best bull markets in American history. But that's kind of the point. Even from the bottoms of the worst stock market decline in 80 years, which should be a huge head-start on strong future returns, ExxonMobil has made for a terrible investment.

Heck, it's even underperformed bonds over the past decade: