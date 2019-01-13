Better Buy: Buckeye Partners vs. Kinder Morgan

There's gold in them thar...pipes! Black gold, that is, along with gas and refined products, crisscrossing the nation. And many of the companies operating those pipelines offer generous rewards to investors in the form of big yields and the prospect for growth as the U.S. oil and gas industry continues to set production records.

Two companies in this industry include Buckeye Partners (NYSE: BPL), a master limited partnership (MLP) that operates a refined fuel pipeline network and many terminals across the U.S., and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), the largest natural gas pipeline operator in the country. Let's dig a little deeper to see which one looks like the better buy.

A series of pipelines of various diameters. More

Kinder Morgan and Buckeye Partners operate pipeline and terminal networks. Which one is the better bet for growth? Image source: Getty Images.

Better balance sheet

Both Kinder Morgan and Buckeye Partners had to cut their payouts to investors recently: Kinder slashed its dividend back in 2016, while Buckeye reduced its distribution in 2018. These moves were expected to shore up the companies' balance sheets and help redeploy cash to debt repayment. Currently, Kinder yields about 4.2%, with big increases promised this year and next. Buckeye's yield is higher at about 9%, but it hasn't announced any plans for an increase.

Kinder Morgan has indeed made progress on paying down debt since its dividend cut. Total long-term debt for the company reached a high of more than $45 billion in 2015 but has since dropped to $37.6 billion. To put that in relative terms, at its peak, Kinder Morgan's debt was more than 9.0 times EBITDA on a trailing 12-month basis; today it's at about 6.1 times EBITDA. That's still high -- even for a sector notorious for carrying heavy debt loads.

However, Kinder Morgan is planning to reduce its debt even further. In 2018, it sold its major Trans Mountain Pipeline project to the Canadian government and expects to use the proceeds to pay down debt. In fact, on its third-quarter 2018 earnings call, CEO Steve Kean announced the company is targeting a debt load of 4.5 times EBITDA. In December, ratings agency Moody's upgraded Kinder Morgan's debt rating from Baa3 to Baa2, a sign of confidence that the company is getting its debt under control.

Buckeye Partners, on the other hand, is stuck at a Baa3 rating from Moody's, the lowest investment-grade rating. Maintaining that investment-grade rating was, according to CEO Clark Smith, what prompted the distribution cut. But Buckeye's rating could also improve now that the company has sold its own package of assets totaling about $1.4 billion and expects to use that to pay down some of its $4.9 billion in long-term debt.

So both companies have had balance sheet troubles but are working to move past them. The big question is, which company has the better prospects for growth?

Hot or not?

Both Kinder Morgan and Buckeye are making a major bet on growth in the red-hot Permian Basin of West Texas. Thanks to the recent explosion of oil and gas production in the Permian, coupled with a lack of existing infrastructure in the region, there's big opportunity for companies that can build long-haul pipelines to connect Permian wells to refineries and shipping terminals on the Gulf Coast.