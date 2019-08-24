Better Buy: Canopy Growth vs. Tilray

Neither Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) nor Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) are feeling a whole lot of love from investors these days. Canopy Growth delivered what can only be described as ugly fiscal 2020 first-quarter results last week. One analyst called Tilray's latest quarterly results "an unmitigated disaster" and predicted that the stock will plunge.

Despite the negativity, there are several things to like about both Canopy Growth and Tilray. But which of these unloved cannabis stocks is the better pick for investors right now?

The case for Canopy Growth

Let's first air Canopy Growth's dirty laundry. The company bungled things pretty badly in Q1. Canopy appears to have shipped way too much of its cannabis oil and softgel products in what could be a classic example of channel stuffing. Founder and former CEO Bruce Linton was shown the door in July after the company posted Q4 results that weren't nearly as bad as its Q1 performance.

However, Canopy Growth didn't rise to become the largest cannabis producer in the world by market cap by accident. And you can bet that alcoholic beverage maker Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) did its homework before investing billions of dollars for a 38% stake in Canopy.

Even though the company has had its fair share of problems, Canopy Growth remains a leader in the important Canadian cannabis market. The company should enjoy a nice boost beginning later this year when the cannabis derivatives market opens for business. Canopy is set to launch a variety of products, including cannabis-infused beverages, edibles, and vapes.

The global medical cannabis market opportunity is bigger than the total Canadian cannabis market. Canopy Growth already has a solid presence in Europe and Latin America. The company's international medical cannabis sales already rank among the highest among Canadian cannabis producers.

Canopy Growth is also poised to make its mark in the U.S. The company is building a large-scale hemp production facility in New York state and expects to roll out its first hemp CBD products by the end of the year. It has also laid the groundwork for entering the big U.S. marijuana market with its deal to acquire U.S.-based cannabis operator Acreage Holdings. The acquisition won't be finalized, however, until U.S. federal laws are changed to permit the legal use of marijuana.

One of Canopy's greatest advantages is its relationship with Constellation Brands. Canopy's cash stockpile remains very large -- around 3.1 billion in Canadian dollars at the end of June -- thanks to the big investment by Constellation. Constellation also has significant expertise in building successful consumer products, a plus that should help Canopy tremendously as it seeks to carve out a spot in the rapidly expanding U.S. CBD market.

The case for Tilray

Since we started off with the negatives for Canopy Growth, let's look at Tilray's weaknesses first, too. The most glaring problem for the company is that it continues to hemorrhage cash. Tilray reported a net loss in its second quarter of $35.1 million. Unlike Canopy, though, Tilray doesn't have a big equity partner that gave it a nice nest egg from which to draw. Tilray also has much lower production capacity than several of its peers.