Better Buy: Celgene vs. Gilead Sciences

If there was a "Bad News Bears" team of biotechs, Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) would probably be the star players. Both Celgene and Gilead have experienced more than their fair share of bad news over the last couple of years.

Celgene is clearly the hotter stock right now thanks to Bristol-Myers Squibb stepping in with a proposal to acquire the company. But which biotech stock is the better choice for investors? Here's how Celgene and Gilead compare on several key criteria.

Scientist picking up a test tube with bluish liquid from a rack with three other test tubes. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Current products

Celgene's lineup is led by its enormously successful blood cancer drug, Revlimid. The company also has three other blockbuster drugs -- Pomalyst, Otezla, and Abraxane -- plus a handful of drugs with lower sales.

The good news for Celgene is that its top drugs continue to generate solid sales growth, driving the biotech's overall revenue nearly 18% higher last year. The bad news is that Celgene relies heavily on Revlimid, and the drug faces a patent challenge. Even if Celgene reaches a settlement or wins in court, Revlimid will have a limited-volume generic rival beginning in 2022 and full-blown competition in 2026.

Gilead Sciences claims two huge franchises. The company dominates the HIV market with six blockbuster drugs led by Biktarvy, Genvoya, and Truvada. Gilead's other major franchise in hepatitis C includes two blockbuster drugs, Epclusa and Harvoni. The big biotech also has several other products in its lineup, most notably including cancer cell therapy Yescarta.

HIV continues to be Gilead's strong point. Biktarvy has enjoyed the best launch of an HIV drug in history. However, the biotech's older HIV drugs now face generic competition in Europe. Gilead's biggest challenge, though, is declining sales for its hepatitis C drugs. So many patients have been cured that there aren't as many new patients remaining to be treated. Gilead also now faces stronger competition in hepatitis C with AbbVie's drug Mavyret.

Pipeline

Celgene arguably has one of the strongest pipelines in the industry. The biotech's pipeline features five drugs that could launch within the next two years and that realistically have blockbuster potential. Celgene has already filed for approval for one of those drugs, fedratinib, in treating myelofibrosis. It plans to submit ozanimod for approval as a treatment for multiple sclerosis soon. Filings for bb2121, liso-cel, and luspatercept shouldn't be too far off if all goes well in clinical testing.

Of course, the problem is that there's no guarantee that all will go well in clinical studies. Celgene's Crohn's disease drug GED-0301 flopped in a late-stage study in 2017.

Gilead's late-stage pipeline doesn't look quite as promising. The company is evaluating HIV drug Descovy as a pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) therapy and is pursuing an additional indication for Yescarta.

However, Gilead recently announced disappointing phase 3 results for its experimental nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) drug selonsertib. The biotech has a promising immunology drug, filgotinib, in late-stage testing. But Gilead won't be able to file for approval of filgotinib until data from a safety study is available. That safety study isn't scheduled to wrap up until early 2021.