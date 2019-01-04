Better Buy: Cisco vs. Intel

Do you like stability, dividends, and growth? While many had written off giants Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) in recent years, both have responded impressively to the new world of IT, investing in technology and a healthy dose of acquisitions.

Both Intel and Cisco held up pretty well in the marketwide sell-off in December and are two of the "safer" ways to play technology. Looking at each today, which is the better stock for your portfolio?

Business transformations

Both Intel and Cisco have transformed themselves over the past few years. Intel is known for its dominant position in computer processor CPUs for PCs. At the same time, Cisco had traditionally been a dominant force in switches, which are pieces of hardware that direct traffic around a network. The problem for both companies is that these dominant positions were either slowing or at risk of being commoditized. In response, both have engaged in acquisitions.

Intel bought Altera, a maker of field programmable gate arrays, in 2015, and then snapped up autonomous-vehicle software company Mobileye in 2017, in addition to a slew of smaller acquisitions over the past few years. Those moves have transformed the company from a pure CPU producer into a chip conglomerate that offers a one-stop shop for customers looking for either individual chips or entire multichip systems.

Cisco, on the other hand, has always been famous for its acquisition strategy, and over the years it has similarly bulked up its wireless offerings, by buying Merkaki; cybersecurity, with Duo Security, Observable Networks, and Cloudlock; and application software, with AppDynamics, enhancing its "intent-based networking" vision. Cisco is hoping its bundled offerings will allow it to maintain its market share against lower-cost switching providers such as Arista Networks.

Recent success

Not only have both companies' profits benefited from tax reform and the repatriation of cash held oversees, but each company has also been able to grow its top line at surprising rates recently.

Intel has reaped the benefits of resurgent IT spending, as the company's processors are necessary not only for PCs and laptops, but also for data centers that power cloud computing. IDC predicted that cloud spending would increase by 23.7% in 2018. That means lots of processors!