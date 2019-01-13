Better Buy: Clorox vs. Colgate-Palmolive

In times of market volatility, stock investors tend to run toward the companies behind consumer staples. The companies selling products that people buy over and over as part of daily life aren't the most exciting investments on earth, but in times of uncertainty, their steady household product brands and investor dividends become highly appealing. Staples stocks often remain relatively stable in market downturns -- at least relative to cyclical and technology stocks, which is why this sector may be attractive today.

Two of the heavyweights in the U.S. consumer staples sector are Clorox (NYSE: CLX) and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL). So which is the better stock for your investment dollars today?

Brands, brands, and more brands

Each company has a wide collection of household brands you likely use regularly. Clorox obviously has its namesake Clorox bleach and cleanser brands, along with Kingsford Charcoal, Glad trash bags, Pine-Sol cleaners, Fresh Step cat litter, Brita water filters, and Burt's Bees lip balm, among others.

Colgate-Palmolive of course has its namesake Colgate toothpaste and Palmolive dish soap, along with Speed Stick deodorant and Irish Spring soap and others. Like Clorox, Colgate also has a pet division, but instead of cat litter, Colgate sells pet food and nutrition products under the Hill's pet food brand.

As you can see, the companies have some competing products in soaps, but also operate in different segments, such as charcoal for Clorox and toothpaste for Colgate.

Colgate is one of the oldest companies in the U.S., founded all the way back in 1806 in New York. By comparison, Clorox is a spring chicken at just 106, founded in 1913 in Oakland, California.

Dividends, growth, and value

Key questions for investors to ask include: What is each company's dividend yield, how expensive are the stocks on a P/E basis, and how are each company's growth prospects looking?

As you can see in the chart above, Clorox appears to be trouncing Colgate-Palmolive in terms of its revenue growth and EPS, but also sports a slightly higher valuation and slightly lower dividend yield. Let's dig in further to see the causes behind these metrics.

Recent issues

Clorox and Colgate are dealing with some of the same headwinds affecting all consumer products companies. Namely, a spike in freight costs, rising input costs, and a strong U.S. dollar.