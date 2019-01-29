Better Buy: CME Group vs. Cboe

There's been a race in recent years in the financial industry, with exchanges merging and seeking to expand into new areas. CME Group (NASDAQ: CME) originally specialized in futures, while Cboe Global Markets (NYSEMKT: CBOE) was once best known for its options products. Yet now, both companies have a much broader range of offerings, seeking to serve investors of all kinds.

Given the big pullback in the markets late last year, investors have looked a lot more closely at how resilient financial exchanges will be at times other than a decade-long bull market. Both companies have had to make adjustments to the current market conditions, but both are also confident in their prospects for 2019 and beyond. With that in mind, let's look to see whether CME or Cboe looks like the better buy right now.

Valuation and stock performance

Interestingly, CME and Cboe have had almost opposite reactions to the market environment over the past year. Cboe has lagged badly, falling almost 30% since January 2018. By contrast, CME has done quite well, gaining almost 20% in the same time frame.

Turning to valuation, the main problem comparing these two companies is that they've both seen some fairly sizable one-time impacts over the past year. That's skewed trailing earnings results, so that when you concentrate purely on trailing multiples, Cboe's measure of 21 looks a lot more expensive than CME's valuation of 14 times earnings.

However, when you look forward to near-term expectations, the numbers reverse themselves. Cboe weighs in at under 20, while CME climbs above the 25 mark for its forward multiple. Even so, given the disparity in the way the share prices have moved, the two valuation numbers don't vary by nearly as much as some would expect.

Dividends

Many investors like stocks that pay substantial dividends, and unfortunately, Cboe and CME haven't chosen to prioritize returning capital to shareholders through quarterly payouts. They each do pay a dividend, but CME Group's yield of 1.5% is below the market average, and Cboe comes in even weaker with just a 1.1% yield.

Still, the two companies' dividends have grown a bit. Cboe has boosted its payouts by a total of 50% since 2015, while CME has seen its dividend triple since 2010. But on top of that, CME shareholders have also gotten special dividends of $1.75, $3.50, and $3.25 per share in 2018, 2017, and 2016, respectively. That extra payout is enough to give CME the clear lead in the dividend department.