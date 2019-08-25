Better Buy: Costco vs. Walmart

Despite trade-war headwinds and all sorts of scary headlines, the American consumer has actually been fairly strong of late. And yet, not every U.S. retailer is thriving. In fact, many analysts are currently coining the term "death of retail" as we know it.

Why the contradiction? Because consumers are only flocking toward certain types of retailers, while others -- primarily middle-of-the road department stores based in malls -- are dying out.

Who are the winners? Mainly, retailers with wide variety, lots of inventory, omnichannel capabilities, and discounted prices. These include off-mall discounters, as well as big-box retailers with strong e-commerce offerings to compete with the likes of Amazon.

Two of the winners appear to be Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Costco (NASDAQ: COST), which are up a market-beating 22% and 36%, respectively, on the year. But after these big gains, which stock is the best bet right now?

The difference between Costco and Walmart

Both Costco and Walmart are massive discount retailers, but there are a few differences. Costco's model is fairly simple: It collects membership fees from its members and then basically sells items in bulk at rock-bottom prices. The company nearly breaks even on the goods it sells and makes the most of its operating margin entirely from membership fees.

For instance, in its most recent quarter, Costco earned $776 million in membership fees and $1.1 billion in operating income. Non-membership operating margins were only about 1% of the company's non-membership revenue.

Walmart, on the other hand, is more of a traditional retailer -- it just happens to be among the best at leveraging its scale and driving down prices. Walmart does have Sam's Club, which is essentially a copy of the Costco model, but Sam's Club only accounts for about 11.5% of Walmart's overall revenue. The rest comes from Walmart's traditional U.S. superstores (65% of revenue) and international stores (22.3% of revenue). Last quarter, Walmart's operating margin was 4.3%.

Recent results

Walmart is much bigger than Costco already, with about 3.5 times the revenue. That leaves Costco with much more room to grow. However, not only does Costco have more room to expand both domestically and internationally with new stores, it's also seeing much better comparable-store sales growth.