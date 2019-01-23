Better Buy: CRISPR Therapeutics vs. Editas Medicine

A stock market uncertain about the commercial viability of gene therapies has been tough on gene-editing stocks. CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) has fallen 35% since the end of August, and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) has given back 20% over the same time frame.

Forward sales estimates are always tricky when it comes to early-stage experimental drugs, but the Food and Drug Administration is clearly willing to work with these companies to get their treatments to patients who need them. Let's compare these beaten-down biotechs side by side to see which has a better chance to deliver market-beating gains in the years ahead.

The case for CRISPR Therapeutics

The moment we've all been waiting for is getting closer. Late last year, CRISPR Therapeutics and its collaboration partner Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) began the first human proof-of-concept trials with a CRISPR-based drug.

In the U.S., 45 people with severe sickle cell disease will receive an infusion of CTX001, which is really just their own stem cells that have been modified by CRISPR off-site to produce fetal hemoglobin. Investigators will be looking for safety signals and, of course, signs of fetal hemoglobin production. In Europe, another 45 patients will receive CTX001 treatment, but this group has a different hemoglobin-related disorder called transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

The beta-thalassemia population that CTX001 is aimed at can't live without regular blood transfusions, which comes with a lot of problems of its own. That's why investigators will measure the percentage of patients who need fewer transfusions, or none at all, from nine to 24 months after a single infusion of CRISPR's lead candidate.

If CTX001 succeeds, it could end up competing with an experimental gene therapy further along the development timeline. LentiGlobin from bluebird bio doesn't employ CRISPR's technique, but it has produced results that CTX001 will be measured against. If CTX001 looks unable to keep up, enthusiasm for CRISPR could evaporate.

In the first half of 2019, CRISPR will also start a clinical trial with a CAR-T therapy, called CTX110, which works the same as both CAR-T therapies on the market today but with an important advantage: Today's pricey CAR-T therapies are tailor-made for each patient, but CRISPR's working on an off-the-shelf solution.

Vertex will share costs related to CTX001, but CRISPR Therapeutics has to develop its experimental cancer drugs on its own dime. CRISPR Therapeutics finished September with $487 million in cash after losing $117 million during the first nine months of 2018. That should give the company enough time to produce proof-of-concept results for CTX001 and its wholly owned cancer drug.

