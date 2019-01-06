Better Buy: CRISPR Therapeutics vs. Vertex Pharmaceuticals

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently granted fast-track status to the first experimental new therapy from CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP). That's a big deal for the young biotech and its collaboration partner, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX).

Both of these companies stand to earn a great deal if their one-time cure for blood-based disorders performs as well as hoped. Let's compare the different challenges and opportunities ahead of these biotechs to see which is the better stock to buy at the moment.

The case for CRISPR Therapeutics

If the name didn't tip you off, CRISPR Therapeutics is trying to develop new treatments that use Cas9, an enzyme bacteria used to fight viral infections, to edit DNA at precise locations called clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR).

This biotech's first new drug candidate to begin human trials, CTX001, is aimed at two blood-based disorders with the same problem. Patients who inherit sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia can't make enough functional hemoglobin and require regular transfusions to replenish the oxygen-carrying protein.

In the U.S., CRISPR Therapeutics is running its first sickle cell trial with CTX001, and beta-thalassemia patients are testing the same candidate in ongoing European studies. If successful, the stock will soar, but there's still a lot that can go wrong.

Instead of pills or injections, CTX001 is an IV bag full of a patient's own stem cells that CRISPR Therapeutics tweaked in a manufacturing facility off-site. Once reinfused, CTX001 cells are supposed to embed themselves in the bone marrow of patients with sickle cell disease, or beta-thalassemia, and produce enough hemoglobin to permanently reduce their dependence on blood transfusions.

The only way to know CTX001 works as intended is by watching and waiting. In the meantime, CRISPR Therapeutics is racking up development expenses that it has no revenue to pay for. In 2019 the company will ramp up its attempt to advance a cellular cancer therapy it still owns outright. The candidate, CTX110, uses a one-size-fits-many approach instead of manufacturing a new batch for every patient. An off-the-shelf treatment that works as well as commercially challenged CAR-T therapies could be worth billions in annual revenue, but developing it won't be cheap.

CRISPR Therapeutics finished September with $487 million in cash after burning through $117 million during the first nine months of 2018. Now that clinical trials have begun, development costs will chew through that cash cushion like a lonely puppy. Collaboration partner Vertex Pharmaceuticals will split expenses and, hopefully, profits related to CTX001. When it comes to a CTX110 study that CRISPR Therapeutics wants to start early next year, though, the start-up will be on the hook for the whole bill.

An assortment of pills on a pile of hundred dollar bills. More