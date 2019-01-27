Better Buy: Disney vs. Mattel

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) and top toy maker Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) both have strong consumer brands, but the future of the House of Mouse looks more certain compared to the outlook for the maker of Hot Wheels.

Mattel is now trying to turn itself around after years of declining sales as the company failed to keep up with shifting consumer behavior. Meanwhile, Disney's brand is as strong as ever with an impressive run of box office success that has boosted traffic to the company's theme parks. Let's take an in-depth look to find out which is the better buy for investors today.

Financial fortitude

Both companies carry more debt than cash on their balance sheets. But Disney generates nearly $10 billion annually in free cash flow, while Mattel is trying to claw its way back to sustained profitability. Disney can cover the interest on its debt 26.9 times out of its operating income, but Mattel is presently fighting for survival as it doesn't have enough profit to service its debt burden.

Metric Walt Disney Mattel Cash $4.15 billion $209 million Debt $20.87 billion $3.125 billion Revenue (TTM) $59.43 billion $4.597 billion Free cash flow (TTM) $9.83 billion ($191.96 million) Times interest earned 26.85 N/A

What's clear is that Mattel is very vulnerable to a sudden downturn in the economy. A severe recession and slowdown in consumer spending would likely dash the company's turnaround hopes.

Winner: Disney.

Valuation

Because Mattel is currently unprofitable, valuation metrics are useless in evaluating the stock. Mattel is in full-blown turnaround mode, which involves a lot of uncertainty about the company's future. The company squeezed out a small profit of $0.18 per share in the last quarter, but analysts expect it to lose $0.16 per share for the holiday quarter.

For 2019, analysts expect the company to report $0.05 per share in earnings, which gives the stock a high forward price-to-earnings ratio of 242. It's clear analysts expect Mattel to be successful in its turnaround efforts as they estimate earnings will grow 10% per year over the next five years.

Here's how both stocks compare on a variety of valuation metrics (it's a very lopsided comparison):

Metric Walt Disney Mattel Trailing P/E 13.37 N/A Forward P/E 15.18 242 PEG ratio 3.28 N/A P/FCF 17.14 N/A Dividend yield 1.59% N/A Dividend payout as a percentage of free cash flow 25.58% N/A

Disney is an established entertainment juggernaut that churns out profits year after year and pays a dividend to shareholders. We'll get a clearer idea later this year how Mattel's profitability shapes up as management cuts costs as part of its turnaround strategy. But for now, Disney is better on value.

Winner: Disney.

Competitive moat

Disney's deep library of content, TV networks (ESPN, ABC), theme parks, and consumer products gives the company significant influence in the entertainment industry. The deal with Twenty-First Century Fox will only expand Disney's wide moat as it will have greater international reach and add to the talented ranks that oversee Disney's movie and TV productions.

The priority for the House of Mouse in 2019 is the launch of the new digital streaming service Disney+, which will give Disney more control over how it monetizes its movies without relying on third-party streaming services like Netflix. The company has a strong slate of movies releasing this year, which will eventually find their way onto Disney+ and help grow subscribers to the service.

On the other side, Mattel is one of the three leaders of the toy industry, along with Hasbro and LEGO. The global toy industry grew revenue from $78 billion in 2007 to $89 billion in 2016, so it's not a fast-growing industry. However, toy sales picked up sharply in 2018, which surprised analysts given the Toys R Us bankruptcy. In the U.S., toy sales increased 7% in the first half of 2018.