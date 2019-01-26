Better Buy: DryShips Inc. vs. Diana Shipping Inc.

DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) was able to charge customers roughly 60% more for the use of its bulk carriers year over year in the third quarter. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) was able to up its rates 45%. Despite similar directions on rates, the stocks performed very differently. Dryships' stock advanced 60% in 2018, while Diana Shipping's shares fell nearly 22%. Does that make DryShips a better buy than Diana, or vice versa? Or, perhaps, there's a third answer to consider, here.

Even after the massive 60% stock price advance in 2018, DryShips shares have basically lost all of their value over the trailing three- and five-year periods. So, that huge return in 2018 was a bounce off of a very, very low base. What happened?

The easy answer is that the dry bulk shipping industry fell on hard times. The rate advance in 2018 shows that. But this simple fact doesn't explain the full depth of the issue at DryShips. Diana's share price "only" fell 75% over the past five years and is actually up 20% over the trailing-three-year span. There was something else going on at DryShips, and it wasn't good.

While times were tough, DryShips entered into a deal with founder and CEO George Economou for a cash infusion. Following that late 2016 agreement, the company then agreed to sell new shares to a third-party investor. Despite elevated leverage, the company didn't use the cash to pay down debt; it went on a buying binge.

The outside investor, meanwhile, decided to sell the shares. That move, coupled with the massive dilution caused by the stock issuance, pushed the stock to painful lows. It was so bad that DryShips underwent a number of reverse stock splits to keep the stock price from falling below exchange minimums. Motley Fool's Matthew DiLallo estimates that all of the reverse splits would have amounted to a single 1 for 7,840 reverse split. Yikes!

With results starting to improve in 2018, it looks like investors basically breathed a sigh of relief, rewarding the company with a higher stock price because, well, it didn't self-immolate. But the bigger takeaway for investors is that the history here suggests that management isn't putting shareholders first. And for that reason, DryShips isn't a stock worth considering for your portfolio. Note, too, that the company recently bought ships from the CEO, a related party transaction that would seem questionable at a company with DryShips' past.