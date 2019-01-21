Better Buy: DryShips Inc. vs. Transocean LTD.

There's something inherently romantic about the world's oceans, but investors can't afford to get caught up in sentiment when looking at companies like DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) and Transocean LTD. (NYSE: RIG). Here's a look at each of the seaborn companies to see if either one is worth buying today.

Just don't do it

DryShips isn't a company worth owning. That statement might seem a bit harsh, even sudden, but there's a good reason I said it -- you have to trust the leaders of the companies with your hard-saved money. And that's really hard to do with DryShips. Here's a quick synopsis of the company's history.

A woman in a suit drawing a risk versus reward graph More

Image source: Getty Images.

DryShips is largely a dry bulk carrier, meaning it transports things like coal and iron ore. It fell on hard times a few years back when the rates it earned were low and its leverage was high. The company worked out a deal with founder and CEO George Economou in late 2016 for a cash infusion. Following that deal, the company quickly agreed to sell new shares to a third-party investor.

Instead of working to deleverage, DryShips went on a buying spree. The new shares, meanwhile, resulted in massive dilution for existing shareholders. And since the outside investor turned around and sold the shares on the open market, the stock plummeted. DryShips enacted a series of reverse stock splits to keep the price of its shares above exchange minimums. The Motley Fool's Matthew DiLallo did the math and estimates that, taken together, all of the reverse splits at DryShips add up to a single 1 for 7,840 reverse split. That's a shocking number, and it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that the stock lost almost all of its value while this was transpiring.

DRYS Chart More

DRYS data by YCharts.

That said, bulk rates picked up in 2018, and DryShips had a pretty good year financially speaking. However, the company is still doing things that should worry investors, including buying ships from its CEO. At a company with a history like this one, such related party transactions should set off alarm bells on the trust front. There's simply too much history that suggests investors aren't top of mind at DryShips to make it worth owning -- regardless of financial performance.

A little more nuance needed

Transocean is an energy industry contractor focused on providing deep-water drilling services. That industry niche got hit particularly hard following the deep oil-price decline that started in mid-2014, as it led to a material pullback in capital budgets at big oil companies. With oil prices starting to recover, Transocean's business began to pick up in early 2018, and investors responded by sending the shares higher. At least until oil prices started to fall again in the back half of the year and the stock sold off.