Better Buy: Enbridge Inc. vs. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) yields a hefty 6.2% today. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.'s (NYSE: EPD) yield is just a little bit higher at 6.3%. If you are looking at the energy sector, these two midstream industry giants have probably popped onto your radar screen. The fact is, both are pretty good options. But they are both working through transitions that you need to understand before you pick one. Here's a quick rundown of what you need to know before deciding which is the better buy for you.

Paring down the list of names

Enbridge is a Canadian energy company. Historically, it used the limited partnership structure as a funding source, selling assets (or "dropping down" in industry lingo) to controlled partnerships to raise cash for additional growth spending at the parent level. It was a pretty good game plan until the prices of limited partnerships fell on hard times, making it less advantageous to undertake such transactions. In 2018, Enbridge completed the process of buying its controlled partnerships so it could simplify its corporate structure.

A man turning valves on a natural gas pipeline

Image source: Getty Images.

At the same time, Enbridge was working on streamlining its operations in another way, refocusing its business around regulated assets. To that end, it sold nearly $8 billion in non-core assets in 2018 as well. While it was working on these plans, it also took steps to reduce leverage and continue to invest in growth projects. Management was able to juggle all of these balls and produce solid financial results, highlighted by projected adjusted EBITDA growth of over 20% and a dividend hike of roughly 11%.

Looking forward, Enbridge is a much less complicated entity than it was just a year ago. And it still possesses material growth potential, looking for 10% distributable cash flow and dividend growth this year and next. Beyond 2020, it is projecting growth of between 5% to 7% on those metrics. Enbridge is a compelling investment story.

ENB Financial Debt to EBITDA (TTM) Chart

ENB Financial Debt to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts.

However, the one piece of the puzzle that still needs work is leverage. Reducing debt is management's second highest priority after investing in growth. It's a big issue to consider, particularly after all of the activity that took place in 2018 -- debt to EBITDA recently stood at a hefty 12.8 times. Enbridge has a lot going for it as an investment, but you still need to watch the company very closely if you step aboard here. For reference, Enterprise's debt to EBITDA ratio is only around 3.8 times.