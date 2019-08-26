Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Enterprise Products Partners

Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) is a diversified midstream giant with a $68 billion market cap and a 6.6% dividend yield. Meanwhile, Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) is a $64 billion energy industry bellwether yielding 6%. Are these two interchangeable industry Goliaths, suggesting that you should just pick the one with the higher yield, or is there more going on that you need to think about? Here's what you should know before you pick between these two high-yield midstream names.

1. Size and scale

As their market caps suggest, both Enbridge and Enterprise are very large players in the North American midstream space. And they both have a diversified collection of assets. From that big-picture perspective, investors looking for exposure to the midstream sector might consider them roughly comparable. However, there are important differences.

For example, Enbridge generates around 15% of EBITDA from its natural gas utility division. Selling natural gas directly to consumers and businesses is a vastly different operation than owning pipelines for oil (50% of EBITDA) and natural gas (30%). Although its midstream operations generate most of its EBITDA (the remainder outside of its utility operations is in energy assets like wind farms), the company is not a pure play on the midstream sector. And, notably, the midstream operations are focused on pipelines.

That's very different from Enterprise, whose asset footprint spans across the pipeline, storage, processing facility, terminals, and transportation portions of the midstream sector. Investors looking for a diversified midstream company would probably be better off with Enterprise. Investors interested in a diversified energy company, however, could go either way. It's a subtle difference, but one worth understanding before jumping aboard either one.

2. Different balance sheet approaches

The next big differentiator here is found on the balance sheet. Enterprise has long been one of the more conservatively financed midstream companies, with debt to EBITDA toward the low end of its industry peers. Enterprise's debt-to-EBITDA ratio is around 3.2 times right now. Enbridge has historically made greater use of leverage, with its current debt-to-EBITDA ratio sitting at roughly five times. But that number has spiked much higher for brief periods of time, compared to a far more consistent pattern of fiscal prudence at Enterprise.