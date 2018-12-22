Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Kinder Morgan

Investing is a trade-off between risk and reward. If you're comparing Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) and its nearly 7% yield against Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and its 4.8% yield, as well as its robust dividend growth prospects, risk is the part of the equation to watch. Here's a quick look at these two high-yield stocks and why one is probably a better option.

A whole lot of changes going on

Enbridge is a large Canadian-based midstream company with a corporate structure that looks something like an octopus today. That's because the parent company, Enbridge, has historically grown by using controlled entities like limited partnerships. The relatively recent acquisition of Spectra Energy, meanwhile, added yet another partnership to the fold. The problem is that regulatory changes in the partnership space have made these entities less desirable funding sources. So, Enbridge has embarked on a simplification plan.

A man turning valves on a natural gas pipeline More

Image source: Getty Images.

Effectively, Enbridge is buying all of the controlled entities under the Enbridge umbrella so it will, after all is said and done, be one single company. As it is doing this, however, Enbridge is also repositioning its portfolio around regulated and fee-based assets, a move that requires selling billions of dollars' worth of businesses. Those asset sales should help the company further one of its other goals: debt reduction. And, as if that weren't enough, management continues to back its dividend growth goal of 10% annual hikes through 2020.

This is not a set-it-and-forget-it type of investment. If you are looking for a boring stock, you'd be better off elsewhere. That said, Enbridge appears to be executing well on its plans. Asset sales are moving along nicely. Long-term debt has fallen by around 3.5% through the first nine months of the year. It has agreements in place with its controlled entities that suggest the simplification plan is bearing fruit. The company just announced a 10% dividend increase for 2019, and continues to execute on internal growth projects. And finally, it's projecting that full-year 2018 distributable cash flow will fall toward the high end of its projected range, and just backed its 2019 and 2020 guidance.

In short, there are a lot of moving parts, but Enbridge is following through on what it said it would do. For income investors willing to actively watch their investments, this midstream company could be a good portfolio addition.

Trust is a big issue

The fact that Enbridge is executing well on its stated plans is no small issue. In fact, it's essentially the main reason investors would be better off avoiding Kinder Morgan. You have to trust in the leadership running the companies in which you've placed your money, but that's not something you can easily do with Kinder Morgan.

This isn't because Kinder Morgan is a bad midstream operator. That's not the case at all. After all, it's one of the largest and best-run companies in the space. Also, the company's dividend growth plans are pretty enticing, with a goal to increase the disbursement by 25% in 2019 and 2020. That puts Enbridge's planned 10% hikes to shame. But here's the fly in the ointment: Kinder Morgan's increases are coming after a massive 75% dividend cut in 2016. Enbridge has more than two decades of annual dividend increases behind it.