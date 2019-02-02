Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Royal Dutch Shell

ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE: RDS-B) are giant, diversified oil and natural gas companies. Exxon's yield is around 4.5%, while Shell's is an even more impressive 6.1%. They are very similar companies in many ways, but you need to know more than just that yield statistic to understand which is the better buy for you.

A look at today

Exxon and Shell both offer investors exposure to the upstream energy sector via their massive oil and natural gas drilling businesses. This is the main driver of each company's top and bottom lines. However, that's not all either company does. Both have balanced that upstream operation against downstream assets in the chemicals and refining spaces. These businesses tend to do better when energy prices are low because oil and natural gas are key inputs. This diversification helps to offset the pain of oil downturns.

One key difference between the two, though, can be found on their balance sheets. Exxon has historically focused on keeping long-term debt to a minimum. At the height of the last oil downturn, long-term debt at the company was just 15% of the capital structure. Currently, that figure is around 10%. This gives the oil major a huge amount of financial flexibility during downturns because it can add debt to help support its business.

Shell makes greater use of long-term debt, which sits at around 20% of the capital structure today. Offsetting that greater use of leverage, though, is a larger cash balance. Shell holds about $20 billion in cash compared to Exxon's roughly $6 billion. Stepping back, it would be easy to look at this issue as a wash. However, it had a material impact on how each company maneuvered through the deep oil downturn that started in mid-2014.

Shell paused dividend increases and instituted a scrip dividend (paying dividends in additional shares instead of cash to preserve money). Exxon kept increasing its dividend every year right through the downturn. In fact, Shell's dividend hasn't been increased since 2014. It has ceased the scrip dividend, which is a step in the right direction, but investors have yet to be rewarded with dividend growth. With oil prices hitting another soft patch recently, a dividend hike in the near term would seem unlikely, too. If dividend growth is important to you, Exxon's dividend record is easily one of the best in the oil and gas space. The higher yield at Shell is partly a reflection of the differences here.