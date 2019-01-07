Better Buy: Facebook, Inc. vs. Line Corp

2018 was a dismal year for many social media companies. Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), the world's biggest social network, was plagued by major privacy and security issues. Smaller regional players like Line (NYSE: LN) also struggled to grow their user bases and keep their expenses under control.

That's why shares of Facebook and Line tumbled 26% and 17%, respectively, in 2018. Let's take a closer look at both companies to see if they'll fare better in 2019.

Comparing their core businesses

Facebook's monthly active users (MAUs) rose 10% annually to 2.27 billion last quarter, while its daily active users (DAUs) grew 9% to 1.49 billion. Facebook's DAU growth in the US and Canada stayed flat annually at 185 million, and rose just 1% to 278 million in Europe. Those anemic growth rates, which were likely caused by its ongoing privacy problems, were offset by its growth in Asia and the rest of the world.

However, Facebook generates significantly lower revenue per user in Asia and the Rest of the World than the US, Canada, and Europe. This means that Facebook needs to rely more on higher-growth (but less profitable) markets to offset the stagnant growth in its developed markets.

Facebook generated 99% of its revenue from ad sales during the first nine months of fiscal 2018. Most of that revenue comes from its core social network, but it's also gradually monetizing Instagram and WhatsApp, which have over 1 billion and 1.5 billion MAUs, respectively.

Line only discloses its MAUs from its four key markets -- Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia -- which fell 2% annually to 165 million last quarter. It gained users in Japan, Taiwan, and Thailand, but that growth was offset by a loss of 13 million users in Indonesia, which coincided with Facebook's expansion into the market. However, its total DAUs still rose 2% to 127 million.

Much of that DAU growth was driven by Line's ecosystem of services, which bundle a Facebook-like news feed, stickers, games, streaming music, comics, e-commerce, mobile payments, and other services into Line's core messaging app.

As a result, ad revenue only accounted for 52% of Line's top line during the first nine months of 2018. 35% came from its Communication, Content, and Others unit, which provides digital media content like comics, music, and videos to users. The remaining 13% came from its Strategic Businesses, which include its Line Friends brick-and-mortar stores, Line Pay payments platform, and other businesses.