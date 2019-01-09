Better Buy: Ford Motor Company vs. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Bear-market bargain hunters have been turning over rocks in the auto sector. Automakers' stocks have been under pressure for months, on concerns about slumping earnings as new-car sales soften in key markets around the world.

Whenever an industry falls out of favor, there are usually genuine bargains to be found. Both Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) have drawn interest from bargain-hunting investors recently -- here's a look at how they stack up as investments for new money now.

A 2019 Ford F-150 Limited, an upscale full-size pickup truck, parked at a marina. More

Ford's profit story starts with its F-Series pickups. Sales are still strong, but other parts of the Ford portfolio have slipped. Image source: Ford Motor Company.

Valuation and stock performance

Both Ford and FCA saw their shares slip sharply in 2018. But while FCA was down about 19%, Ford's stock price fell much further, almost 39%.

F Chart More

F data by YCharts.

When we look at valuation measures based on earnings, we see that both FCA and Ford are trading well below 10 times earnings, the historical norm for auto stocks in good economic times. Ford is trading at about 5.3 times its earnings over the last four quarters, while FCA is trading at roughly 6.6 times its trailing-12-month GAAP earnings, or 4.6 times its adjusted earnings.

Looking ahead, Wall Street analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters expect Ford's 2019 earnings to come in at $1.30 per share, on average. That's down from the $1.55 per share the Blue Oval has earned over the last four quarters, and it gives us a forward price-to-earnings ratio of about 6.4.

However, they expect FCA's adjusted earnings to rise in 2019, to 3.27 euros per share, on average, from 2.87 euros per share over the last four quarters, giving us a forward price-to-adjusted-earnings ratio of just over 4. Advantage: FCA.

A red 2019 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, an off-road SUV, shown on a rocky surface in the mountains. More