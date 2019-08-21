Better Buy: Ford Motor Company vs. BMW AG

It's always hard to recommend auto stocks when economic warning signs are flashing. Like other cyclical industrial stocks, automakers' profits rise -- and fall -- with the broader economy.

That reality has put downward pressure on most automakers' stocks for the last several months. But there might be bargains within the group. Both Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and BMW AG (OTC: BMWYY) were investor favorites earlier in the decade, when rising profits and strong leadership impressed Wall Street. But with a growing sense that tough times lie ahead, investors have been looking elsewhere.

Those investors might have overlooked a gem or two. Below, we'll compare these two former favorites to see if one (or both) might be worth buying now, despite concerns about the economy.

A black 2019 Ford F-150 Limited, an upscale full-size pickup truck, on a coastal road. More

Ford's profit story starts with its F-Series pickups, of course. CEO Jim Hackett is working to add more chapters to that story. Image source: Ford Motor Company.

How Ford and BMW compare on valuation and stock performance

Both Ford and BMW have had a bumpy ride in the stock market over the last 12 months. But U.S. investors might be surprised to learn that, of the two, it's BMW that has lost the most over the last year.

F Chart More

F data by YCharts. The chart shows the percentage change in the stocks of Ford and BMW over the year ended Aug. 18, 2019.

Turning to valuation measures based on earnings, both companies look somewhat cheap at the moment. Automakers have historically traded at around 10 times earnings during periods when sales have been strong, but both are well below that level now. BMW is currently trading at about 8.3 times its earnings over the last 12 months, while Ford is trading at about 6.9 times its adjusted earnings over the same period.

(Why use adjusted earnings for Ford? Ford had a big noncash accounting charge in the fourth quarter of 2018 related to the valuation of assets in its pension funds and had mostly noncash restructuring-related charges in the first and second quarters of 2019. If we include those charges, Ford's price-to-earnings ratio jumps to about 16.5, which seems misleading. In this case, adjusted earnings give us a better sense of the company's actual valuation for comparison purposes.)

When we look ahead, both look about equal. BMW is trading at about 7.3 times its expected 2019 earnings, while Ford is trading at right around 7 times its expected 2019 result.