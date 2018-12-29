Better Buy: Ford Motor vs. Toyota Motor

Looking for bargains in the bear market? Take a closer look at autos. Automakers' stocks have been under pressure for months, due to concerns about slumping earnings as new-car sales moderate in key global markets.

Often, when an industry falls out of favor, there are a few value-priced gems waiting for patient investors. Below, I put two of the bigger names in autos head-to-head: Giant Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM), the industry's champion of consistency, versus longtime investor favorite Ford Motor (NYSE: F).

Which is the better buy for new money now? Read on to find out.

An orange 2019 Ford Ranger, a midsize pickup truck, on a snowy country road. More

The Ranger pickup is one of several new Ford products expected to boost margins over the next couple of years. Image source: Ford Motor.

Valuation and stock performance

The last 12 months have been rough for nearly all automakers' stocks, and Ford and Toyota are no exception. But while Toyota's stock has weathered a decline of roughly 11%, Ford's has been hit much harder: It has fallen nearly 40% in the past year.

F Chart More

F data by YCharts. The charts shows the percentage change in each stock's closing price over the year ended Dec. 27, 2018.

When we look at valuation measures based on earnings, both companies are trading below the historical norm for auto stocks in good economic times (around 10 times earnings). At the moment, Toyota is trading at about 7.1 times its trailing-12-month earnings, while Ford is trading at just over five times its earnings over the same period.

Looking ahead, Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings at both companies to decline next year, which makes both stocks look a bit more expensive. The analysts currently expect Ford to earn $1.33 per share in 2019, on average, for a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 5.9. They expect Toyota to earn 836.47 yen per share in the fiscal year that will end on March 31, 2020, giving us a forward price-to-earnings ratio of about 7.7.

Dividends: How Ford and Toyota compare

Ford pays a quarterly dividend, currently $0.15 per share. In the last three years, it has also paid a special "supplemental" dividend early in the year. Over the last four quarters, Ford has paid total dividends of $0.73, for a dividend yield of 9.3% at current prices.

That sounds exceptionally high, but take note: Ford paid supplemental dividends in strongly profitable years. Investors should not assume that Ford will pay a supplemental dividend on an ongoing basis. The company has said repeatedly that it plans to maintain its regular dividend of $0.60 per year "through the cycle," meaning through a recession, and it has cash set aside to ensure that it can. That regular dividend gives a still-impressive yield of 7.7%.