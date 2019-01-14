Better Buy: Ford Motor vs. Tesla

The auto industry is more than a century old, but it's gone through huge changes during its history. During the 20th century, automobiles went from being aspirational goals to staples of everyday life, with owning a car becoming a commonplace event. Ford Motor (NYSE: F) helped make that vision a reality with its mass-market assembly line business model that made vehicles affordable to the general public.

Now, consumers have seen their appetites change. Advances like electric propulsion, self-driving technology, and in-vehicle entertainment have become must-have features, and many consumers never really want to buy cars at all, instead hoping to rely on ridesharing services and other alternatives to full ownership. In that vein, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has sought to turn the industry upside down, and it's had plenty of early success. Let's take a closer look at Ford and Tesla to see which one looks like the smarter pick for automaker-stock investors right now.

Stock performance and valuation

Ford and Tesla have seen recent performance that's as different as the business models they're pursuing. Ford has struggled, losing a third of its value over the past year. Tesla has seen its share of ups and downs, but on balance, it's managed to post a 3% gain since January 2018.

Valuations of the two companies also couldn't be more different. Investors tend to look at Ford as a traditional car company, and they haven't been willing to give it a premium valuation based on current industry trends. Its shares currently trade at just six times trailing earnings, and even with expectations for a slightly weaker future for the mainstream auto industry, Ford's forward earnings multiple is less than 7.

By contrast, many investors see Tesla as a growth stock, and they've assigned a valuation that's consistent with that classification. Tesla shares trade at 55 times forward earnings expectations, and the company hasn't yet found consistent profits.

It's therefore difficult to compare the two stocks based on valuation. Because the two companies are at such different points in their respective histories, the way in which shareholders have to assess their future prospects and put a price on their stock differ too greatly for a fair comparison.