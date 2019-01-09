Better Buy: General Motors vs. Toyota

2018 was a rough year for auto stocks: New-car sales have slowed in China and might be slowing in the U.S., pricing pressures are rising in Europe, and trade-war concerns threaten to throw wrenches into many automakers' plans.

When a whole industry falls out of favor, as autos have over the last year, there are often opportunities for investors. But which automakers are the best bets for new money now, with a potential slowdown on the horizon?



Below, we'll look at two high-performing global auto giants, Toyota (NYSE: TM) and General Motors (NYSE: GM). Which is the better bet today? Read on.

Valuation and stock performance

Neither Toyota nor GM had a great 2018 in the stock market. But while Toyota's U.S.-traded shares fell almost 9%, GM's fared much worse, dropping just over 18% on the year.

When we look at valuation measures based on earnings, both companies are trading below the historical norm for auto stocks in good economic times, around 10 times earnings. At the moment, Toyota is trading at about 7.3 times its trailing 12-month earnings, while GM is trading at roughly 5.1 times its adjusted earnings over the same period. (I'm using adjusted earnings for GM because of a big tax-related noncash one-time item from the fourth quarter of 2017 that would skew our results if included.)

Looking ahead, Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect both companies' earnings to decline next year, which makes both stocks look a bit more expensive. The analysts currently expect Toyota to earn 835.49 yen per share, on average, in the fiscal year that will end on March 31, 2020, giving us a forward price-to-earnings ratio of about 7.8. They expect GM to earn $5.86 per share in 2019, for a forward price-to-earnings ratio of about 5.9.

Dividends: How Toyota and GM compare

Toyota pays dividends twice a year. In its most recent fiscal year, which ended on March 31, 2018, it paid total dividends of 220 yen per share, an increase from 210 yen per share in the two fiscal years prior. It translates to a dividend yield of about 3.4%.

General Motors pays a quarterly dividend, currently $0.38 per share or $1.52 per year. It was last increased in February of 2016, and GM has signaled that it's unlikely to be increased again in the near future. At current prices, GM's dividend yield is about 4.4%.