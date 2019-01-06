Better Buy: Gilead Sciences vs. Amgen

Retirees who don't want to go back to work should avoid biotech stocks with the exception of a select few. Even though developing new drugs is a risky business, Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) produce steady enough cash flows to offer dividend yields of 3% or better right now.

Both these stocks can boost the income your portfolio receives, but which will end up paying more over the long run? To find out, let's compare strengths and weaknesses that will determine just how much higher they raise their payouts in the years ahead.

Dividends ahead

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index tumbled 21% during the fourth quarter of 2018, and the carnage dragged Gilead's stock price so low that it offers a juicy 3.3% yield at recent prices. Last February, Gilead gave shareholders a 10% raise, and the next payout bump should be right around the corner. Amgen announced a 10% payout several weeks ago, so the 3% yield the stock offers now probably won't budge again until December.

Strong cash flows and well-funded dividend programs suggest more payout bumps ahead. Fierce competition for hepatitis C treatments has cut Gilead's profits in half over the past few years. Gilead still generated $7.9 billion in free cash flow over the past 12 months, and it needed just 37% of those profits to make dividend payments over the same period.

Amgen has aging products losing ground to competition, but it's been able to offset the losses with more recently launched drugs. Despite raising its payout a whopping 137% over the past five years, Amgen's only used around a third of free cash flow to make dividend payments over the past year.

Rather than commit to big payout bumps during times of uncertainty, both companies are fond of funneling excess cash toward share buybacks. Amgen lowered its outstanding share count a whopping 11.8% in 2018. Gilead didn't have as much spare cash to work with and repurchased just 1.1% of its shares over the same time frame.

Going down

Curing hepatitis C virus (HCV) with a 12-week course of Gilead's Harvoni used to cost around $94,500, but competitors keep launching drugs that are nearly as good at deep discounts. In one of the more surprising moves last year, Gilead launched generic versions of its own drugs that get the job done for just $24,000 in most cases.