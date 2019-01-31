Better Buy: GW Pharmaceuticals vs. Cara Therapeutics

Small biotech stocks can provide investors with opportunities to make big gains -- assuming the companies win regulatory approval for their drug candidates and transform from money sinks into cash generators. They can also fail spectacularly, punishing investors severely.

Two companies with near-term catalysts on the horizon and reasonable chances of becoming profitable are GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) and Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA).

A medicine bottle on top of a pot leaf More

Image Source: Getty Images

GW Pharmaceuticals has spent 20 years developing a platform for developing and manufacturing drugs derived from chemicals extracted from the marijuana plant. It made history last year by launching the first FDA-approved medicine that contains a purified drug substance derived from cannabis: epilepsy drug Epidiolex. The company expects to develop a number of cannabinoid medicines to treat conditions ranging from autism to cancer.

Cara Therapeutics, on the other hand, has only one drug in its clinical pipeline: Korsuva, an opioid for treating severe itching and pain, but without the same potential for addiction and abuse that characterize other opioids.

Which of these stocks is the best pick for investors willing to add a little risk to their portfolio? We'll look at the two companies through the lenses of their currently shipping drugs, the strength of their development pipelines, and their financial conditions.

Portfolio of approved drugs

Cara Therapeutics is not selling anything yet, but GW Pharmaceuticals has two approved drugs: Sativex and Epidiolex.

Sativex is an oral spray made from an extract of marijuana plants and has a 1:1 ratio of THC, the psychoactive component of cannabis, and cannabidiol (CBD), and is a treatment for spasticity due to multiple sclerosis (MS). The drug has been approved in 25 countries outside the U.S., but it only generated about $10 million in annual sales last year, which pales in comparison to GW's $301 million in operating expenses. The company tried to get the drug approved for cancer pain, but that effort failed in 2015. Now, GW is seeking approval in the U.S. for the MS spasticity indication.

Epidiolex is the company's major triumph to date. The drug is pharmaceutical-grade cannabidiol, a pure form of the hemp-derived CBD oil that is catching on for its supposed health benefits and is available over-the-counter even in states that haven't legalized medical marijuana.

GW won FDA approval for Epidiolex as a treatment for seizures caused by two rare and difficult-to-treat forms of childhood-onset epilepsy: Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome. The company estimates there are between 45,000 and 75,000 patients with these diseases in the U.S., and with a price tag of $32,500 per year on the drug, these two indications represent an opportunity of more than $2 billion per year. GW is building on that opportunity by pursuing new indications such as tuberous sclerosis complex and Rett syndrome, as well as preparing to submit Epidiolex for approval in Europe.

Last September, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration classified Epidiolex in Schedule V, the category with the lowest restrictions, and GW launched the drug on Nov. 1. While the company has not released any sales data yet, it says the drug is on the Express Scripts formulary, and is covered by four of the five largest insurance payers in the U.S.