Better Buy: Himax Technologies vs. Qualcomm

If you're looking to invest in a technology stock -- and, more specifically, a semiconductor stock -- then there are a lot of names to choose from. Two that might've popped up on your radar are wireless giant Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) and small display semiconductor specialist Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX).

These two companies, quite frankly, couldn't be more different, aside from the fact that both of them build and sell semiconductor products.

A Qualcomm employee presenting a slide about a Qualcomm mobile chip. More

Image source: Qualcomm.

To that end, I'd like to compare the two across a number of metrics and offer some perspective on which one might be a better fit for your portfolio, depending on a number of factors.

Qualcomm is large, Himax is small

Qualcomm is the clear leader in its field. The company dominates the merchant market for mobile applications processors (although that's not to say the company doesn't have fierce competition -- it does). It also makes a mint from licensing out its wireless patent portfolio and collecting royalties from those patents. (However, that business is under serious legal fire.)

Himax, on the other hand, is a relatively small company that makes the bulk of its money from selling display drivers, which are chips that control the colors of the individual pixels on a computer display. In 2017, such chips, in aggregate, made up 77.3% of the company's total revenue. That market is fiercely competitive, with both direct competitors in the merchant market as well as smartphone companies potentially building their own.

Himax has also been vocal about its efforts to build 3D-sensing products for smartphones in a bid to profit from Android smartphone makers looking to mimic the Face ID technology found in the latest iPhones. On the company's Nov. 8 earnings call, Himax CEO Jordan Wu said that the company already has "one such end customer using our technology for mass production with two more customers in the pipeline targeting 2019 product launch."

From a big-picture perspective, though, Qualcomm's revenue in its fiscal 2018 came in at $22.73 billion. Himax, on the other hand, generated just $685.17 million in sales in 2017.

So you need to ask yourself if you're more interested in owning a large leader in its field (although, admittedly, one that's facing significant challenges), or a smaller company that might not be in such a dominant position? Shares of smaller companies tend to be more volatile (and, I'd argue, risky) than shares of larger ones, but in return, smaller companies often have more room to grow.

Dividends

Both Qualcomm and Himax offer dividends, but the former's is more attractive than the latter's. Himax pays an annual dividend and the last time the company declared a dividend was back on June 19, 2018. That dividend, good for $0.10 per share, was paid out on July 31, 2018.

Assuming Himax were to pay that dividend again next year, that would translate into a dividend yield of roughly 2.7%. That's no guarantee, though, as Himax's dividend payments have been all over the place. In 2018, the dividend was $0.10, but in the year before that it was $0.24. In 2016, the dividend was $0.13.