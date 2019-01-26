Better Buy: The Home Depot vs. Sherwin-Williams

Home-improvement stores have proven resilient against fierce e-commerce foes. Home Depot (NYSE: HD) and Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) have a wide footprint of stores that put these leading home-improvement brands close in proximity to an equally wide swath of customers. Over the last decade, shares of both companies have soared over 700%, outperforming the S&P 500's return of 217%.

An investment in Home Depot or Sherwin-Williams is a bet on growing housing activity over time. For many decades, the number of U.S. households has steadily grown, from 80 million in 1980 to 127 million in 2018. The homeownership rate hit 69% at the peak of the housing bubble in 2005 but steadily declined to 63% through 2016. That slide didn't prevent Home Depot and Sherwin-Williams from delivering monster returns. With the homeownership rate beginning to rebound, both companies have an additional catalyst to boost their operating performance, which could keep the shares marching higher over the next decade.

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

Home Depot is the world's largest home-improvement retailer, and it's one of the top 30 most valuable brands in the world, according to Brand Finance. Sherwin-Williams is one of the top brands in architectural coatings and paints and has recently begun to expand its presence in the industrial market to drive long-term growth.

We'll compare the two companies on financial fortitude, valuation, and competitive advantage to determine which home-improvement brand is the better buy for investors today.

Financial fortitude

Many investors want to hear about the exciting stuff like growth opportunities and near-term catalysts that could send a stock higher. But knowing how well a company can withstand the inevitable downturns in the economy is just as important. For this, we want to look at each company's cash and debt levels. If they have debt, we want to make sure each company is generating enough profit to handle it.

Here's how Home Depot and Sherwin-Williams compare on key financial metrics:

Metric Home Depot Sherwin-Williams Cash $1.764 billion $182 million Debt $25.78 billion $9.672 billion Revenue (TTM) $105.59 billion $17.45 billion Free cash flow (TTM) $10.07 billion $1.811 billion Times interest earned 16.16 5.128

Data source: Y-Charts. TTM = Trailing 12 month.

Both Home Depot and Sherwin have more debt than cash on the balance sheet. Also, notice that Home Depot generates about five times as much revenue as Sherwin-Williams. That explains why Home Depot generates more free cash flow and can carry more debt.

The one metric that tilts the advantage to Home Depot is the one called "times interest earned." Times interest earned measures how many times a company can pay interest expense out of its annual operating income.

Home Depot generates enough earnings before interest and taxes to cover its interest expense 16 times over. That is much better than Sherwin-Williams, which only covers interest expense about five times over.

Winner: Home Depot.

Valuation and dividends

Here's how both companies stack up on a range of popular valuation metrics:

Metric Home Depot Sherwin-Williams Trailing P/E ratio 19.34 19.59 Forward P/E ratio 17.22 18.21 PEG (price-to-earnings-growth) ratio 1.30 1.27 Price-to-free cash flow ratio 20.29 20.66 Dividend yield 2.32% 0.88% Payout ratio as a percentage of free cash flow 45.53% 17.81%

Data source: Y-Charts and Yahoo! Finance.

Notice how close these companies are on the price-to-earnings ratio, as well as the PEG (price-to-earnings-growth) ratio and price-to-free cash flow. Going back to what I mentioned at the beginning, both companies are benefiting from the same trends of growing homeownership over time. Investors know this, so these companies typically trade at about the same valuation.