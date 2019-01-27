Better Buy: IBM vs McDonald's

It's inevitable that every company will at some point face a crossroads. Part of successful investing involves knowing which companies can navigate those crossroads and keep growing. This requires understanding a company's competitive advantage. Some companies have enduring traits like a powerful consumer brand that allows it to adapt much more easily than others to changing business conditions.

IBM (NYSE: IBM) and McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) are two companies that have faced significant obstacles in recent years. IBM has found itself loaded down with old business lines that are not adept for the new age of cloud computing and mobile technologies. On the flip side, we have the Golden Arches, which has had to transform its brand image to win over a new generation of customers.

It hasn't been easy for either company. IBM shares have trailed the broader market, up only 48% over the last 10 years. However, McDonald's iconic brand has served it well. Shares of the classic restaurant chain have managed to keep pace with the broader market, up 222% over the last 10 years, which is in line with the S&P 500's return of 217%.

It might already be clear which is the best bet going forward, but before we jump to conclusions, let's take a deeper look at each company to see which is the better buy for investors today.

Financial fortitude

Financial fortitude doesn't mean much when times are good. It's when the economy goes through those inevitable downturns that things like high debt and interest expense can put extra stress on a company. Here's a look at the current financial position of IBM and McDonald's:

Metric IBM McDonald's Cash $12.00 billion $2.575 billion Debt $45.81 billion $31.9 billion Revenue (TTM) $79.59 billion $21.2 billion Free cash flow (TTM) $11.53 billion $4.056 billion Times interest earned 22.59 9.31

Data source: YCharts. TTM = Trailing 12 month.

Both companies like to carry a lot of debt, which is fine because IBM and McDonald's generate a high volume of sales every year, and both earn recurring business from repeat customers. IBM generates more free cash flow, but that's a result of its higher revenue.

The key differentiator here is the metric called times interest earned. This is an important measure of financial health that tells us how many times a company can pay the interest expense on its debt out of operating income (earnings before interest and taxes).

IBM can cover its interest expense 22.6 times out of its annual operating income, whereas McDonald's can only cover its interest about nine times over. The higher that number, the better, so the edge here goes to Big Blue.

Winner: IBM

Valuation and dividends

A comparison between two stocks is never complete without checking each stock's valuation. Here's how shares of both IBM and McDonald's stack up on a range of popular valuation metrics, including their current dividend yields:

Metric IBM McDonald's Trailing P/E (price-to-earnings) ratio 21.36 28.47 Forward P/E ratio 9.38 22.77 PEG ratio 9.25 2.56 Price-to-free cash flow ratio 10.53 36.60 Dividend yield 4.69% 2.24% Dividend payout as a percentage of free cash flow 49.14% 78.04%

Data source: Y-Charts and Yahoo! Finance.

At first glance, you might think IBM is the winner here, but overall, I would call this a tie. Big Blue sports a lower P/E ratio on both a trailing and forward-looking basis. IBM also has a higher dividend yield while paying out a lower percentage of its free cash flow as dividends.

However, McDonald's has a much lower PEG (price-to-earnings-growth) ratio. This is because analysts only expect IBM to grow earnings 0.96% annually over the next five years, while McDonald's is expected to increase profits by 9.3% annually. We'll get into the reasons why in the next section, but McDonald's lower PEG ratio compared to IBM's higher dividend yield creates a draw, here.