Better Buy: Intercept Pharmaceuticals vs. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Around 20 million Americans have a progressive, life-threatening liver condition called non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and there's isn't much doctors can do about it besides recommending fewer calories and more exercise.

Any day now, Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT) will share long-awaited pivotal trial results that could make its Ocaliva drug the first approved NASH treatment. The lead candidate at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) is behind Ocaliva on the development timeline, but results so far tick all the right boxes. Let's examine the case for both stocks to decide which one is the better pick right now.

The case for Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Investigators are going to present long-awaited interim results for Intercept's only drug, Ocaliva in the first quarter. It's been five long years since midstage results sent the stock rocketing higher. A surprising 45% of patients given Ocaliva for 72 weeks showed significant NASH improvements, compared with just 21% of the placebo group.

Defining NASH is still a work in progress, but it involves liver cells that retain more lipids than they should, which causes them to balloon and become too inflamed to function properly. Since the condition progresses slowly, the FDA is willing to grant accelerated approval to the first candidate that can reduce NASH symptoms or reduce the scarring caused by long-term inflammation. Ocaliva hit both marks in its midstage study, and a repeat performance could send the stock soaring again.

The FDA approved Ocaliva in 2016 for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), a condition in which the immune system damages the path bile takes from liver to the stomach. Bile acids that back up into liver tissue cause all sorts of problems for an estimated 130,000 Americans with PBC, and this population needed a new treatment option.

Ocaliva is a super-potent analog of a natural bile acid, but PBC patients with seriously impaired livers should start with just 5 mg per week. More than a few patients with severe cirrhosis died after taking the recommended dosage for healthier patients, which is 5 mg every day. A more stringent risk mitigation strategy is doing its job, and sales are climbing again.

During the first nine months of 2018, Ocaliva sales rose 36% over the previous-year period to $125 million. That will help extend the company's cash runway, but not by much. Intercept's operating expenses reached $330 million during the same period.

At the end of September, the company had $489 million in cash after losing $221 million during the first nine months of 2018. If Intercept's long-awaited NASH results disappoint, raising any more cash will become nearly impossible. Beyond Ocaliva, the company doesn't have anything coming through its pipeline.

